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HomeCitiesDelhi On High Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest; Security Tightened At Airport, Borders

Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest; Security Tightened At Airport, Borders

More than 1,000 personnel have been earmarked for deployment at strategic locations, including the IGI Airport, railway stations, bus terminals and border entry points.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi security heightened for Cockroach Janta Party's proposed protest.
  • Over 1,000 police personnel deployed across key Delhi areas.
  • CJP founder urged protest; police acted on intelligence.
  • Authorities reviewed preparedness, coordinating with other intelligence agencies.

Security has been significantly strengthened across the national capital ahead of a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with additional police personnel deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points and several sensitive locations, officials said on Saturday.

The heightened security arrangements come after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters and students to participate in a protest in Delhi. He had also appealed to followers to gather at the Delhi airport on June 6.

Although police have not received any formal application seeking permission for the proposed demonstration, authorities have stepped up preparations based on inputs gathered through social media monitoring and other intelligence channels.

More Than 1,000 Personnel Deployed

According to sources, more than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic areas as part of preventive security measures.

Security has been enhanced at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.

Officials said police teams have also been stationed at key intersections, busy marketplaces and other sensitive locations to ensure law and order is maintained.

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Airport and Border Security Strengthened

Multiple layers of barricading have been installed outside the international airport precinct as part of the intensified security arrangements.

Vehicle-checking drives have also been stepped up at border entry points and on major roads leading towards central Delhi, officials said.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was witnessed at the airport and surrounding areas on Friday, reflecting the administration’s efforts to prepare for any eventuality.

Senior Officers Review Preparedness

Senior police officers conducted a high-level review of the security situation on Friday and instructed field units to remain alert, sources told PTI.

Among those overseeing the arrangements was Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, who briefed field personnel and reviewed operational preparedness at the airport.

District police units have been directed to maintain reserve forces on standby and closely monitor developments linked to the proposed gathering.

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Dipke Deported From US? MEA Responds As CJP Founder Returns For Big Delhi Protest

Intelligence Agencies Also Involved

Officials said Delhi Police is coordinating with intelligence agencies and other security stakeholders to continuously assess the situation and ensure readiness.

Authorities maintained that adequate arrangements have been put in place to safeguard public safety while ensuring smooth movement for commuters across the city.

Police said they are keeping a close watch on any activity that could potentially affect law and order while continuing routine monitoring across sensitive areas.

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has security been significantly strengthened in Delhi?

Security has been heightened due to a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Authorities are preparing based on inputs gathered through social media monitoring and intelligence channels.

Who called for the proposed protest in Delhi?

The protest was called by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He urged supporters and students to participate, appealing to them to gather at the Delhi airport on June 6.

What specific security measures have been implemented in Delhi?

More than 1,000 police personnel are deployed, with enhanced security at IGI Airport, railway stations, and border points. Barricading and vehicle-checking drives have also been stepped up.

Has the proposed protest received official permission?

No, police have not received any formal application seeking permission for the demonstration. Authorities are acting based on inputs from social media monitoring and other intelligence channels.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Viral News Political Protest Protest News Local News Civic Issues Cockroach Janta Party
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