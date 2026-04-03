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Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani has backed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed him as the Deputy Leader from the Upper House. Another MP, Ashok Mittal, who is also the founder and chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), replaced him as the deputy CM. Khushboo said that she hopes Raghav will move forward and form his own party.

Khushboo Patani Backs Raghav Chadha

After his removal from the Upper House, Raghav Chadha shared a now-viral Instagram video in which he questioned whether speaking up on such issues had been wrong.

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“Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I raise public issues. Maybe I raise topics not usually raised, but is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong? I am asking this question because the AAP told the Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadda from speaking in Parliament,” Chadha said in a video on Instagram.

He added, “I am a river that can transform into a flood when the time comes. Jai Hind.”

“Silenced, not defeated,” he wrote in the caption of the video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

After watching the video, Khushboo dropped a comment on it. She said, “Raghav ji, aap ek padhae likhae, suljahe neta hain. Hamare desh ko aap jaise neta ki bahut zarurat hain. Mujhe yakeen hain aane wale waqt mein aap apni ek party banaye. Hum sab aapke sath judna chahengae kyunki aap desh ke sath chalna chahate hain. Jai Hind [You are a well-educated and noble leader. Our country needs a leader like you. I have full faith that in the near future you will make your own party. We all would want to join you because you want to work with the country].”

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AAP Removes Raghav Chadha As RS Deputy Leader

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to appoint MP Ashok Mittal as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha. The move comes amid Chadha’s silence on internal party matters and his reported absence from several public programmes led by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

When Kejriwal was arrested in March 2024 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Chadha was overseas, undergoing medical treatment. During the period when Kejriwal remained in jail for nearly six months, Chadha stayed largely away from active political engagements. At the time, other senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were also incarcerated.