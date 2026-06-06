Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde's admission about false harassment complaint drew concern.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed serious concern.

False accusations undermine genuine victims and judicial system credibility.

AICWA urged Maharashtra CM for impartial investigation, accountability.

Shilpa Shinde's recent remarks about a past sexual harassment case have triggered widespread reactions, with industry organisations now weighing in on the controversy. Days after the actress admitted that the complaint she filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was false, AICWA has sought a thorough probe and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take note of the matter.

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AICWA Calls Shilpa Shinde's Admission A Serious Concern

The reported admission by actress Shilpa Shinde during comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast regarding the alleged false sexual harassment allegations made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of serious concern for the entire Bollywood… pic.twitter.com/vcU1lwyIKx — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 5, 2026

On Friday, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a detailed statement, expressing concern over Shilpa Shinde's admission regarding the allegations made against producer Sanjay Kohli during her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

The association described the matter as one that affects the wider film and television fraternity.

The statement read, "A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."

While strongly criticising the filing of false allegations, AICWA also stressed that such incidents should not overshadow the experiences of genuine victims who seek justice.

The association stated, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."

AICWA Urges Maharashtra CM To Ensure Fair Investigation

The industry body has also appealed directly to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking an impartial review of the matter.

In its statement, AICWA said, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice. Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately."

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shinde Breaks Silence On Row Over False Harassment Case As Arrest Calls Grow; Rakhi Sawant Reacts

How The Controversy Began

The roots of the dispute date back to 2016, when Shilpa Shinde exited the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. At the time, the show's producers accused her of being unprofessional, while the actress alleged that she had not received her dues and was subjected to harassment and an unfavourable working environment.

A year later, in 2017, Shinde accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. The matter was eventually resolved through a settlement.