Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay attended actor Ajith's Michelin Le Mans race.

Vijay embraced Ajith at Silverstone circuit, a viral moment.

Photographs captured Vijay and Ajith posing together at venue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay shared a warm moment with actor Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Racing Circuit in the UK. Ahead of Ajith’s Michelin Le Mans Cup race, Vijay was seen running towards him before embracing him, creating a heartwarming moment that has since caught widespread attention online.

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Vijay Runs Towards Ajith For A Hug

Vijay had gone to the UK to support Ajith at the racing event and officially waved the green flag as well. When Vijay arrived at the Silverstone circuit, Ajith personally welcomed him at the venue.

Videos and photographs from the meeting captured the two actors together. One particularly candid clip showed Vijay rushing towards Ajith and giving him a hug. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to the reunion between the two stars.

The way Thalapathy Vijay Hugged Ajith Kumar & AK welcomed @actorvijay ❤️



What an incredible Moment !!!



An WHOLESOME Video !!! pic.twitter.com/5IxWCYarp0 — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) September 12, 2026

The actors also posed for photographs at the circuit. In one picture, Ajith was seated inside the racing car while Vijay sat outside it.

CM VIJAY SAID: "ALL THE BEST THALA" 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/MQMuB4Giex — George (@georgeviews) September 12, 2026

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Radhika Sarathkumar And Trisha Krishnan Share London Updates

The Silverstone race weekend has also attracted attention from the Tamil film industry. Actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Trisha Krishnan shared updates from London as Ajith prepared for his racing outing.

Seems like Trisha and Radhika went to a race track in London! 👀🏎️✨ pic.twitter.com/8ay76iyWK9 — 𝑩𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒍𝒚🦋 (@buttu_iam27) September 11, 2026

Vijay was present at the venue ahead of his scheduled role in the event, while Trisha was also spotted in connection with the Silverstone weekend.