They met at the Silverstone Racing Circuit in the UK, where Ajith was preparing for his Michelin Le Mans Cup race.
Vijay Rushes To Hug Ajith Kumar At Silverstone Ahead Of London's Michelin Le Mans Cup Race: WATCH
Vijay and Ajith Kumar shared a heartwarming moment at Silverstone as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met the actor ahead of his Michelin Le Mans Cup race.
- CM Vijay attended actor Ajith's Michelin Le Mans race.
- Vijay embraced Ajith at Silverstone circuit, a viral moment.
- Photographs captured Vijay and Ajith posing together at venue.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay shared a warm moment with actor Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Racing Circuit in the UK. Ahead of Ajith’s Michelin Le Mans Cup race, Vijay was seen running towards him before embracing him, creating a heartwarming moment that has since caught widespread attention online.
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Vijay Runs Towards Ajith For A Hug
Vijay had gone to the UK to support Ajith at the racing event and officially waved the green flag as well. When Vijay arrived at the Silverstone circuit, Ajith personally welcomed him at the venue.
Videos and photographs from the meeting captured the two actors together. One particularly candid clip showed Vijay rushing towards Ajith and giving him a hug. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to the reunion between the two stars.
The way Thalapathy Vijay Hugged Ajith Kumar & AK welcomed @actorvijay ❤️— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) September 12, 2026
What an incredible Moment !!!
An WHOLESOME Video !!! pic.twitter.com/5IxWCYarp0
The actors also posed for photographs at the circuit. In one picture, Ajith was seated inside the racing car while Vijay sat outside it.
CM VIJAY SAID: "ALL THE BEST THALA" 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/MQMuB4Giex— George (@georgeviews) September 12, 2026
Moment Of The Day ❤️#Thalapathy #Vijay #Thala #Ajith pic.twitter.com/VqXYPbSzLJ— Thyview (@Thyview) September 12, 2026
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Radhika Sarathkumar And Trisha Krishnan Share London Updates
The Silverstone race weekend has also attracted attention from the Tamil film industry. Actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Trisha Krishnan shared updates from London as Ajith prepared for his racing outing.
Seems like Trisha and Radhika went to a race track in London! 👀🏎️✨ pic.twitter.com/8ay76iyWK9— 𝑩𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒍𝒚🦋 (@buttu_iam27) September 11, 2026
Vijay was present at the venue ahead of his scheduled role in the event, while Trisha was also spotted in connection with the Silverstone weekend.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the meeting between Vijay and Ajith Kumar take place?
What was the occasion for Vijay and Ajith Kumar's meeting?
The meeting occurred ahead of Ajith's Michelin Le Mans Cup race. Vijay attended to support Ajith and officially waved the green flag.
What was a key moment captured between Vijay and Ajith Kumar?
A particularly heartwarming moment was captured when Vijay rushed towards Ajith and gave him a hug. This quickly spread across social media.
Who else from the film industry was present or shared updates from the event?
Actors Trisha Krishnan and Radhika Sarathkumar shared updates from London. Trisha was also spotted in connection with the Silverstone weekend.