The political controversy between the Congress and the BJP over freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has resurfaced after Satyaki Savarkar, a great-grandson of Savarkar's brother, sent a legal notice to Sonia Gandhi objecting to two references to the Hindutva ideologue in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

He has alleged that the book presents Savarkar's role in the freedom struggle and his ideology in a misleading manner. The legal notice seeks an unconditional apology and correction of the alleged factual inaccuracies within 15 days. It also warns of legal action before the appropriate court or authority if the demands are not met.

Objections Raised Over Two Passages In The Book

According to a report by news agency ANI, advocate Sangram Kolhatkar issued the legal notice on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar. It challenges remarks on pages 201 and 443 of the book, describing them as factually incorrect, lacking historical context and damaging to Savarkar's reputation.

The notice specifically objects to a passage on page 201, which states that while Congress freedom fighters were facing British attacks and imprisonment, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, described as a senior RSS ideologue, was writing mercy petitions to the British rulers, while members of the organisation were working as informers for British officials.

Satyaki Savarkar has argued that the passage creates the impression that Savarkar was working with the British against Indian freedom fighters. The notice describes this allegation as contrary to historical facts and circumstances.

Andaman Cellular Jail And Mercy Petitions Cited

The legal notice states that Savarkar endured prolonged imprisonment and harsh treatment under British rule. He was also incarcerated in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands.

Satyaki Savarkar has argued that any reference to his ancestor's mercy petitions must also take into account the circumstances and historical background in which they were submitted.

According to him, discussing the petitions without providing this context presents an incomplete and misleading account of Savarkar's life and political struggle.

Objection To Reference To Savarkar's Hindutva Ideology

The legal notice also challenges another passage on page 443 of the book.

The passage describes Savarkar as a contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi and the founder of the Hindutva ideology, stating that his ideology primarily envisioned India as a nation dominated by Hindus. It also links this worldview to the ideology of the RSS, BJP and their associated organisations.

Satyaki Savarkar has alleged that the passage presents his ancestor's political and ideological beliefs in an extremely narrow manner. He maintains that drawing such conclusions without examining Savarkar's writings, speeches and ideas in their proper historical, intellectual and political context is incorrect.

According to the notice, reading the two passages together creates a distorted picture of Savarkar's role in the freedom struggle and his ideology. It could mislead readers and create an unfair perception of his legacy.

Indira Gandhi's Tenure Also Mentioned In Legal Notice

The legal notice also refers to steps taken to honour Savarkar during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It mentions the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp in Savarkar's honour and Indira Gandhi's personal contribution of Rs 11,000 from her bank account to the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.

Satyaki Savarkar has questioned how Indira Gandhi's recognition of Savarkar as a patriot and freedom fighter should be reconciled with the remarks made in a book written by her daughter, Sonia Gandhi.

15-Day Deadline For Apology And Public Clarification

The legal notice asks Sonia Gandhi to either produce authentic historical documents supporting the two statements or acknowledge the factual inaccuracies and misleading implications in them.

It also seeks a clear, unconditional written apology.

Additionally, the notice demands a public clarification explaining the historical basis, context and intended meaning of the remarks, along with corrections to any inaccurate or misleading information.

Satyaki Savarkar has warned that legal proceedings will be initiated if the demands are not fulfilled within 15 days of receiving the notice.