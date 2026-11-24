Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena plans Uttar Pradesh expansion for 2027 elections.

Party aims contesting approximately 30 seats within the NDA.

Wishes to revive past presence, recalling 1990s MLA.

Final seat distribution decisions await leadership announcement later.

Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is looking to expand its political presence in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party is preparing to contest around 30 seats in the state, national secretary Abhijeet Adsul has said.

Party spokesperson Anand Dubey also expressed the faction's desire to enter the electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh and have its candidates elected to the Assembly. He said the party hopes to contest the polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which it is a constituent.

"Every party wants to expand and contest elections in as many states as possible. Who does not dream of becoming a national party?" Dubey said.

He described the Shiv Sena's relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a longstanding one, pointing to their alliance in Maharashtra.

"Our party Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are friends. We have been friends for years and are part of the NDA family. In Maharashtra, we are together from the Lok Sabha level to every level. But since Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, we also wish to contest there. Our MLAs should be elected and we too should try to contribute to making Uttar Pradesh developed," he said.

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Shiv Sena Recalls Its Electoral Presence In UP In The 1990s

Dubey also referred to the party's earlier electoral presence in Uttar Pradesh, recalling that its candidate Pawan Pandey had been elected as an MLA in the 1990s.

"We feel that in the 90s our Pawan Pandey was elected as an MLA from there. With the blessings of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, the party had registered its presence at that time. Today, our leaders are carrying forward that legacy," he said.

The spokesperson, however, clarified that the final decision on the number of seats and the constituencies the party would contest would rest with its leadership, including Dr Shrikant Shinde.

"How many seats we will contest, where we will contest and in what manner we will contest — the right to say that lies with our leader and Dr. Shrikant Shinde. But as a worker, party spokesperson and leader, I can certainly say that we hope to contest strongly on good seats. Our wish is to contest together with the NDA family and further strengthen the NDA fold," Dubey said.

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Party Says UP Poll Strategy Will Be Announced Closer To Elections

Dubey said the party would share more details about its electoral plans as the 2027 Assembly elections approach and the political picture becomes clearer.

"As the election time comes closer and things become clearer, we will give you detailed information. We would also like to play a small role in the development of the India of our leader Narendra Modi's dreams and the Uttar Pradesh of Yogi Adityanath's dreams, which has the capacity to guide the entire world," he said.

The party's stated interest in contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections comes as it seeks to strengthen its presence beyond Maharashtra. However, no final seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP or other NDA constituents in Uttar Pradesh has been announced in the statements provided.