CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Upasna Singh topped CINTAA re-election with highest votes polled.

Deepak Parashar, Kunickaa Sadanand expressed commitment to members.

Re-election followed members' allegations of autocratic management, privacy concerns.

The results of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) re-election are out, with Upasna Singh emerging at the top of the vote count. Sahila Chaddha followed closely, while several other prominent names also secured strong numbers in the election.

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Upasna Singh Leads CINTAA Vote Count

The counting for the CINTAA re-election concluded on Saturday, with Upasna Singh receiving the highest number of votes at 360. Sahila Chaddha finished next with 357 votes.

Vikas Verma secured 349 votes, followed by Deepak Parashar with 348. Kunickaa Sadanand received 312 votes, while Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma polled 306. Nagma Morarji got 290 votes and Nimai Bali received 266.

Arjun (Feroz Khan) secured 250 votes, while Asmaani Tahi received 237. Shehzad Khan got 234 votes, followed by Manish Kumar Chaturvedi with 219. Sapan Kumar Bhattacharya received 197 votes, Rantkumar Singh got 184 and Ramakant Borude secured 176 votes.

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Deepak Parashar, Kunickaa Sadanand React

Reacting to his result, Deepak Parashar told IANS, "I did not expect this, I am surprised. I have won with very good votes. Now I just want to work for my CINTAA members. I would like them to come back and work with me. Thank you very much."

Deepak Parashar

Kunickaa Sadanand also welcomed the result and said, "I am very thankful to all those who voted for me and made our team win. Now our fight has begun. Now we have to work and show whether we are truly capable or not. We have to show that they have trusted us."

Thanking those who supported her, Kunickaa added, "I would like to thank the 571 people who came to vote for me. They showed faith and took the courage to keep CINTAA alive."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On winning CINTAA Election, Actor Kunickaa Sadanand says, "I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and helped our team win. Now our fight has begun, and we have to prove that we are capable enough. My number was 7, so I have also made seven… pic.twitter.com/PkrtE1d999 — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2026

The re-election was conducted after a court declined to stay fresh polls ordered by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The fresh election followed the resignation of 11 members from CINTAA's 21-member Executive Committee. The members had alleged that the association was being run in an autocratic manner.

Earlier, actors and CINTAA office-bearers Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure had also raised concerns about an alleged breach of members' privacy. They had questioned Upasna Singh over access to the association's data.

(With inputs from IANS)