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English NewsEntertainmentCINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Upasna Singh topped CINTAA re-election with highest votes polled.
  • Deepak Parashar, Kunickaa Sadanand expressed commitment to members.
  • Re-election followed members' allegations of autocratic management, privacy concerns.

The results of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) re-election are out, with Upasna Singh emerging at the top of the vote count. Sahila Chaddha followed closely, while several other prominent names also secured strong numbers in the election.

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Upasna Singh Leads CINTAA Vote Count

The counting for the CINTAA re-election concluded on Saturday, with Upasna Singh receiving the highest number of votes at 360. Sahila Chaddha finished next with 357 votes.

Vikas Verma secured 349 votes, followed by Deepak Parashar with 348. Kunickaa Sadanand received 312 votes, while Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma polled 306. Nagma Morarji got 290 votes and Nimai Bali received 266.

Arjun (Feroz Khan) secured 250 votes, while Asmaani Tahi received 237. Shehzad Khan got 234 votes, followed by Manish Kumar Chaturvedi with 219. Sapan Kumar Bhattacharya received 197 votes, Rantkumar Singh got 184 and Ramakant Borude secured 176 votes.

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Deepak Parashar, Kunickaa Sadanand React

Reacting to his result, Deepak Parashar told IANS, "I did not expect this, I am surprised. I have won with very good votes. Now I just want to work for my CINTAA members. I would like them to come back and work with me. Thank you very much."

Deepak Parashar

Kunickaa Sadanand also welcomed the result and said, "I am very thankful to all those who voted for me and made our team win. Now our fight has begun. Now we have to work and show whether we are truly capable or not. We have to show that they have trusted us."

Thanking those who supported her, Kunickaa added, "I would like to thank the 571 people who came to vote for me. They showed faith and took the courage to keep CINTAA alive."

The re-election was conducted after a court declined to stay fresh polls ordered by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The fresh election followed the resignation of 11 members from CINTAA's 21-member Executive Committee. The members had alleged that the association was being run in an autocratic manner.

Earlier, actors and CINTAA office-bearers Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure had also raised concerns about an alleged breach of members' privacy. They had questioned Upasna Singh over access to the association's data.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the most votes in the CINTAA re-election?

Upasna Singh topped the vote count with 360 votes in the CINTAA re-election. Sahila Chadha closely followed her with 357 votes.

Why was a re-election held for CINTAA?

The re-election was conducted after a court declined to stay fresh polls ordered by FWICE. This decision followed the resignation of 11 members from CINTAA's Executive Committee.

What issues led to the fresh CINTAA election?

The fresh election was prompted by the resignation of 11 Executive Committee members who alleged the association was being run autocratically. Concerns about members' privacy were also raised by other office-bearers.

How did some elected members react to the CINTAA re-election results?

Deepak Parashar expressed surprise and a desire to work for CINTAA members. Kunickaa Sadanand thanked voters and stressed the need to prove their capabilities to those who trusted them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Upasna Singh FWICE Kunickaa Sadanand CINTAA Election Results CINTAA Re-election Sahila Chadha Deepak Parashar Varsha Usgaonkar
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