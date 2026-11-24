Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina set December 16 for her return.

She requested government-arranged transport, facing potential arrest.

Hasina faces death sentence for alleged crackdown during uprising.

Her party remains banned; return could heighten political tensions.

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set December 16 as the date for her planned return to the country after more than two years in exile in India, her spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The date coincides with Bangladesh's Victory Day, marking the end of the 1971 Liberation War with Pakistan.

This is the first time Hasina has announced a specific date for her return, a move that could heighten political and legal tensions in Bangladesh. Her Awami League party remains banned, while violence has increased since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

Hasina has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her return from Delhi on the country's national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th," he added.

Bangladesh Government Yet To Respond

A spokesperson for the Bangladeshi government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned to the country. The minister also said there had been no official discussions with India about arranging an aircraft to bring her back.

Hasina fled to Delhi on August 5, 2024, following a deadly uprising against her government. The United Nations has said that as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that led to her removal from power.

Hasina Sentenced To Death In Absentia

Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced Hasina to death in November last year in connection with the crackdown on the student-led uprising. She was tried in absentia for allegedly ordering the deadly crackdown.

Hasina has denied the charges while in exile in India.