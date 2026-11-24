Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA releases UGC NET December 2026 city slip November 25.

Admit cards for the examination will be available December 7.

Exams are scheduled from December 14-18 and December 21, 2026.

CBT exams will occur in two shifts daily: morning, afternoon.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for releasing the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 advance city intimation slip. According to the latest announcement, candidates can expect the exam city slip to be available by November 25, 2026. Registered applicants will be able to access the document through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip will provide information about the city allotted for the examination, allowing candidates to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements before the test.

Candidates should remember that the advance city intimation slip is different from the admit card. While the former provides details of the allotted examination city, the admit card is the document required for appearing in the examination.

The NTA is scheduled to release the UGC NET December 2026 admit cards on December 7. Candidates are advised to keep their application details ready to access the city slip once the download link is activated.

UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the 'Candidate Activity' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link titled 'UGC NET 2026 December City Intimation Slip'.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password in the login window.

Step 5: Submit the required credentials to proceed.

Step 6: The advance city intimation slip will appear on the screen. Check the information displayed and download the document for future reference.

UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates And Shift Timings

The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026.

The examination will take place in two shifts each day. The morning session is scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates should check their respective examination schedules and make sure they reach their allotted centres as per the reporting instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card Release Date

Apart from the advance city intimation slip, the NTA has also announced the date for issuing the UGC NET December 2026 admit card. The hall tickets are scheduled to be released on December 7, 2026.

Candidates must note that the city intimation slip cannot be used as an entry pass to the examination centre. They will need to download the admit card separately once it becomes available.

The admit card will contain the examination-related details required by candidates for appearing in the test.

UGC NET December 2026: NTA Helpline Numbers

Candidates who have questions or encounter difficulties related to the UGC NET December 2026 examination can contact the National Testing Agency through its official helpline numbers.

The contact details and available timings are as follows:

NTA Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Helpline Timings: 8 am to 10 pm

Toll-Free Number: 1800 180 4747 (available 24x7)

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further announcements and updates regarding the December 2026 examination.

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