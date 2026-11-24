Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have parted ways, bringing an end to their much-discussed relationship. The breakup rumours began after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Speculation about alleged infidelity soon followed, with Avinash facing questions over his personal life. The actor has now addressed the controversy in an Instagram Story, confirming their separation and accepting responsibility for what happened. He also apologised t o Eisha and urged fans to stop involving their friends and families in the matter. Here's what Avinash said and how their relationship reached this point.

Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh

Avinash addressed the controversy through an Instagram Story on Monday. Referring to the song he played during his debut DJ performance, which had sparked speculation about his relationship, the actor clarified that his actions were not intended to hurt Eisha.

“During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise.”

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He also requested fans to stop taking the matter further and avoid targeting people close to them.

“This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people; please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously, I need to work on myself; I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back, and let's put an end to this.”

Avinash Mishra's DJ Performance And Cheating Allegations

Avinash recently made his debut as a DJ. During his first performance, he played the song Bewafa and introduced it with the remark, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes to mind."

The moment quickly attracted attention online, with several people interpreting it as a reference to his reported breakup with Eisha. The situation escalated after Eisha's brother and social media personality Rajat Dalal reportedly threatened to expose the actor with evidence.

Earlier, Avinash had also requested privacy amid the growing speculation. His latest statement, however, makes it clear that he wants to take responsibility for the situation and move forward.

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How Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh's Relationship Began

Avinash and Eisha met during Bigg Boss 18, where their friendship became a talking point among viewers. Their closeness led to dating rumours, although both initially maintained that they were just friends. They later appeared together in several music videos, further fuelling speculation about their equation.

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The two eventually confirmed their relationship during the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. This came after a video of Avinash confessing his feelings for Eisha at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 18 success party surfaced online.

However, their relationship reportedly ran into trouble soon after their appearance on the reality show. HT City had earlier reported, quoting a source, that an alleged cheating incident had caused Eisha considerable distress and led her to cut ties with Avinash. The two subsequently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

With Avinash now confirming their separation and apologising publicly, he has asked fans to respect their privacy and allow both families to stay away from the controversy.