The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal are set to reunite after six years for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2027, with an announcement likely to be made on Tuesday, November 24.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal are scheduled to address a joint press conference in New Delhi.

The two parties, which shared a long-standing alliance before the Akali Dal walked out in 2020 over its opposition to the Centre's three farm laws. The laws were subsequently repealed by the central government.

The BJP and SAD had governed Punjab together for a decade before losing the 2017 Assembly elections. The Congress returned to power under Captain Amarinder Singh. In the 2022 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the state, while the BJP and SAD contested separately.

BJP Steps Up Preparations For 2027 Punjab Elections

Separately, the Punjab BJP unit announced a 16-member State Election Committee on Monday to oversee preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls. State president Kewal Singh Dhillon will head the panel, which includes senior party leaders, former state presidents and parliamentarians.

The committee's members include National Vice President Manpreet Badal, Rajya Sabha MP and Central Office in-charge Tarun Chugh, and former state presidents Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Jakhar, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia and Shwait Malik.

Former state president and ex-Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla, former Union Minister of State Preneet Kaur, former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, state General Secretary (Organisation) Mantri Srinivasulu and state secretary Manjit Singh Manna are also part of the panel.

Other members include former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dinesh Babbu and Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan.

The announcement was made through an official statement issued by Dhillon on November 23. The committee's formation is part of the BJP's wider preparations for the next Assembly elections.

The party had earlier constituted its State Manifesto Committee and State Chargesheet Committee, appointing former state president Avinash Rai Khanna and former state president Sunil Jakhar as their respective chairpersons.

According to the official orders, the committees have been tasked with preparing the BJP's electoral roadmap and drafting a chargesheet against the incumbent government.