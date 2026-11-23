Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India receives two International Emmy nominations for 2026.

Vir Das (comedy), Real Kashmir FC (drama) nominated.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi will present an award at event.

India has two reasons to look forward to the 54th International Emmy Awards 2026, with comedian Vir Das and SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club earning nominations in separate categories. Adding to India's presence at the international ceremony, actor Vijay Sethupathi will also take the stage as one of the award presenters. Scheduled to take place in New York on November 23, the ceremony will honour television shows and performances from 22 countries across 16 categories.

For viewers in India, the event will begin in the early hours of November 24. Here's everything to know about India's nominations, Vijay Sethupathi's role and how to watch the ceremony.

Vijay Sethupathi To Present An Award

Vijay will be among the presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Michael Urie, known for his work in television and theatre. Producer Kavita Gupta, who is also a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, played an important role in bringing Sethupathi to the event.

She had earlier helped comedian Vir Das host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. Vijay's presence adds another Indian name to this year's ceremony, which will bring together television artists, performers and creators from across the world.

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India's Two Nominations

India has secured nominations in two separate categories at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. Comedian Vir Das has been nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. This marks his third nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and Vir Das: Landing in 2023. His Netflix special Landing went on to win the award in 2023.

The country's second nomination is in the Drama Series category for SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club. The series stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and brings a story centred on football and Kashmir to the international awards platform. The two nominations place Indian comedy and drama among the international productions competing for recognition this year.

When And Where To Watch In India?

The 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York on November 23. However, viewers in India will have to tune in during the early hours of November 24 because of the time difference.

According to reports, the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST on November 24. The organisers have not yet confirmed whether the event will be broadcast on Indian television or streamed on a platform in the country. Viewers should look out for official announcements regarding its availability in India.

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India's History At The International Emmy Awards

India has earned recognition at the International Emmy Awards through television productions, performers and industry figures over the years. In 2020, Netflix's Delhi Crime won an International Emmy, marking a significant achievement for Indian streaming content. In 2023, Vir Das won the Comedy award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also received the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2023, becoming the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the honour. Before her, Zee TV chairman Subhash Chandra was presented with the same award in 2011.