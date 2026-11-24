Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi to attend key national strategy meeting in Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with discussions on National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing and grassroots mobilisation gaining momentum.

The party will soon assess the number of seats that could be allocated to its alliance partners and send its recommendations to the central leadership. While maintaining unity within the NDA remains a priority, the final decision on seat-sharing will rest with the central leadership.

With the elections drawing closer, all three alliance partners are reportedly seeking a larger share of seats, putting pressure on the BJP to strike a balance between their demands and its own electoral calculations.

BJP Core Committee Discusses UP Election Strategy

The party's election strategy was discussed at a core committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde and other senior leaders.

The meeting focused on alliance coordination, organisational preparedness and voter outreach. The BJP is also preparing for visits by its senior leaders to Uttar Pradesh from December, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among those expected to campaign in the state.

The party is planning to reach out to young voters and women through welfare schemes and other initiatives as it looks to strengthen its electoral prospects.

MPs, MLAs Get Public Outreach Targets

As part of its grassroots mobilisation drive, the BJP has reportedly set specific targets for elected representatives. According to sources, every MLA has been asked to organise 50 chaupals (public interaction meetings), while each MP has been tasked with holding 10 such meetings by December 5.

The party has also drawn up a separate outreach strategy for constituencies considered electorally weak. Rajya Sabha MPs and members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) will hold chaupals in these areas, with their reports and feedback to be submitted to the state leadership.

In addition, the BJP will send reports on underperforming MLAs to the central leadership. These assessments are expected to help the party evaluate its sitting legislators and identify areas requiring attention ahead of the elections.

PM Modi To Attend BJP National Office-Bearers' Meet

Meanwhile, the BJP's broader organisational and political strategy will come up for discussion at a two-day meeting of its National Office-Bearers in New Delhi on November 27 and 28.

The meeting will be held at PUSA and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all national office-bearers, sources said. Senior leaders are likely to deliberate on organisational priorities, political strategy and preparations for upcoming electoral challenges.

Discussions are expected to cover strengthening the party's organisational structure, expanding its public outreach, reviewing ongoing programmes and assessing the political situation across states. The meeting will also focus on improving coordination between the party organisation and its political leadership and strengthening its grassroots presence.

Modi's participation is expected to add significance to the deliberations, with his address likely to provide direction on the BJP's organisational and political priorities.