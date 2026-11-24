Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team have reportedly received 74 lashes each over a performance streamed on YouTube without the mandatory hijab. The punishment was carried out in the city of Qom after an appeals court upheld their sentences, according to the singer's legal team. Ahmadi had performed in a black sleeveless dress during the December 2024 livestream, which also featured male musicians. The case drew attention over Iran's strict dress regulations and restrictions on women's public performances. Her lawyers said they had tried several legal options to prevent or postpone the punishment.

Parastoo Ahmadi's YouTube Concert And Hijab Controversy

Ahmadi came under scrutiny after performing without a headscarf in a YouTube concert livestreamed in December 2024. Wearing a black sleeveless dress, she performed alongside male musicians, drawing criticism from Iranian authorities over the country's strict rules governing women's clothing and public performances.

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Iranian regulations require women to observe mandatory hijab and modest dress codes in public. Women also face restrictions on performing publicly, particularly in circumstances involving mixed-gender audiences or male musicians.

The performance subsequently became the subject of legal proceedings, with authorities accusing the singer and others involved of violating public decency regulations.

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Iranian Singer And Four Crew Members Receive 74 Lashes

According to a member of Ahmadi's defence team who spoke to the BBC, the singer and four male members of her team were each subjected to 74 lashes in Qom.

Those punished include concert organiser Mohsen Lashkari and musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amir-Ali Pirnia. The sentences were reportedly carried out at the Sentence Enforcement Unit of the Qom Prosecutor's Office.

La artista Parastoo Ahmadi y cuatro miembros de su equipo recibieron 74 latigazos cada uno en #Irán, acusados de "atentar contra la decencia pública" tras difundir en #YouTube un video donde canta sin el velo obligatorio junto a músicos varones. Además, se les prohibió viajar y realizar actividades musicales o artísticas durante dos años, de acuerdo con la agencia Reuters. Organismos internacionales han condenado el castigo como una violación a los derechos humanos. Video: YouTube Parastoo Ahmadi — Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) November 24, 2026

The punishment followed a criminal court's decision in June, when Ahmadi and eight others were convicted of "offending public decency" through the publication of what authorities described as "obscene and indecent material". The defendants denied the allegations.

In September, their lawyer confirmed that an appeals court had dismissed their challenge and upheld the sentences. Apart from the flogging, the five individuals were reportedly prohibited from participating in audiovisual and artistic activities and barred from leaving Iran for two years.

Lawyers Tried To Stop Parastoo Ahmadi's Punishment

The singer's legal team had made several attempts to challenge the punishment and seek relief before it was carried out. On Monday, one of the defence lawyers confirmed that Ahmadi and her four male co-defendants had been flogged at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom.

"We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn't work out," the lawyer said.

He further explained that the legal team had requested a delay in carrying out the punishment. However, authorities reportedly declined the request and proceeded with the sentence. The case has once again drawn attention to Iran's restrictions on women's clothing and artistic expression, with the singer's legal team unable to prevent the punishment despite its efforts to challenge the verdict.