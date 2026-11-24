Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Backed by Trump, board reinstated Huang; stock recovered.

US President Donald Trump reportedly played a decisive role in bringing Jensen Huang back to the helm of Nvidia, just 11 days after the chipmaker chief stepped down. According to CNN, Trump personally intervened and launched an unprecedented White House effort to persuade Nvidia's board to reverse its decision. The intervention came amid mounting pressure on US markets, with Nvidia's falling stock price.

Nvidia Stock Slide Prompts White House Intervention

Trump reportedly grew increasingly concerned about Nvidia's declining share value and its potential impact on the wider US economy. He viewed the company's performance as closely linked to America's position in the global AI race. Vice President JD Vance took charge of the behind-the-scenes effort over the weekend. He reached out to Huang and privately urged Nvidia's board to reconsider its position, as per reports.

Trump also contacted Nvidia's board members, backing Huang's leadership and presenting him as an important figure in maintaining America's technological and economic advantage.

ALSO READ: Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi, 4 Others Get 74 Lashes For Online Performance Without Hijab

Nvidia Board Reverses Decision After Huang's Exit

The reported reinstatement represents a dramatic change in the board's position. Nvidia had previously ruled out bringing Huang back after his departure amid scrutiny over his personal relationships. One relationship involved Alice Huang, a former executive at a Singapore-based company suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to China.

A US official told the Wall Street Journal that Trump had directed Vance to contact Huang and engage with the board.

The New York Times reported that Trump's determination to secure Huang's return intensified after his visit to China, where he held a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

JD Vance Leads Secret Talks Ahead Of Monday Announcement

Vance's Silicon Valley connections reportedly helped advance the negotiations. During a private conversation with Huang over the weekend, the vice president worked to address concerns that had influenced the board's earlier decision.

Sources cited by The New York Times said the administration assured Nvidia that Huang was not considered a national security threat and was not facing criminal prosecution.

The discussions remained restricted to a small group of senior officials and company insiders. An agreement was reportedly reached by Sunday night.

Nvidia and Trump subsequently made coordinated announcements on Monday confirming Huang's return. The development triggered a sharp recovery in the company's stock.

ALSO READ: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Seeks Return To Bangladesh On Dec 16 After Two Years Of Ouster

Trump Considered Tim Cook Before Backing Huang

Before pushing for Huang's reinstatement, Trump had reportedly considered former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible replacement. Nvidia eventually promoted its Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, following Huang's exit.

However, Trump was reportedly unimpressed by Kress's CNBC interview last week.

The President's concerns intensified as US markets recorded a historic five-day losing streak. Following his four-day Asia trip, Trump also recalled that Xi Jinping had praised Huang.

Trump had previously described the Nvidia chief as a "legend" and publicly supported his return.