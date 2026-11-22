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Celeb Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Malaika Arora And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Harshvardhan Rane, Neetu Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Harshvardhan Rane, Neetu Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani were spotted today.
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Published at : 22 Nov 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Malaika Arora And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
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Celeb Spotted | Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol, Amit Sadh And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Nora Fatehi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor, Aisha Sharma And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Farah Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style
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Celeb Spotted | Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol, Amit Sadh And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Nora Fatehi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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