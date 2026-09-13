Saturday Box Office Collection: 'Hanuman Ansh' Beats 'Mirzapur The Movie', 'Haiwaan' Struggles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haiwaan collected Rs 2.50 crore net on its second day.

Mirzapur The Movie earned Rs 12.50 crore net on its ninth day.

Hanuman Ansh continued strong, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net on Day 37.

Saturday brought a mixed picture at the box office, with 'Hanuman Ansh' continuing its strong run while 'Mirzapur The Movie' maintained its impressive momentum. In contrast, 'Haiwaan' recorded a comparatively modest collection on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the three films posted notable differences in their India, overseas and worldwide earnings.

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'Haiwaan' Day 2 Box Office Collection

'Haiwaan' witnessed a relatively slow second day at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film earned a net collection of Rs 2.50 crore from 5,759 shows on Day 2. With this, its total India gross collection reached Rs 6.60 crore, while its India net stood at Rs 5.50 crore.

The film also registered Rs 1 crore in overseas earnings on its second day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 8.60 crore. Overall, 'Haiwaan' has collected Rs 5.50 crore net in India, Rs 6.60 crore gross in India and Rs 8.60 crore worldwide so far.

'Mirzapur The Movie' Day 9 Box Office Collection

'Mirzapur The Movie', starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, has continued to hold its ground at the box office. The film opened strongly with Rs 25.75 crore on its first day and went on to record a first-week collection of Rs 148.45 crore. The movie added another Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8, setting the stage for another strong day at the ticket counters.

According to Sacnilk, 'Mirzapur The Movie' collected a net Rs 12.50 crore from 7,183 shows on Day 9. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 203.19 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 170.45 crore. The film also earned Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 9, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 42 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently climbed to Rs 245.19 crore.

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'Hanuman Ansh' Day 37 Box Office Collection

'Hanuman Ansh' has emerged as the strongest performer among the three films mentioned here, continuing its impressive box-office run even after 37 days. The film has shown remarkable staying power and has continued to add to its total collection deep into its theatrical run. Sacnilk reports that the film earned Rs 10 lakh on its opening day and Rs 1.08 crore during its first week.

On Day 37, 'Hanuman Ansh' collected a net Rs 18.50 crore from 7,449 shows. This took its total India gross collection to Rs 227 crore and its India net collection to Rs 192.13 crore. The film added another Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Day 37, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 9.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 236.50 crore.