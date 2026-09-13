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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son Abir Singh Set For Bollywood Debut With 'Tarzan': Report

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son Abir Singh Set For Bollywood Debut With 'Tarzan': Report

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s son Abir Singh is reportedly set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Tarzan’. Sooraj Pancholi may also feature in the film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shera's son Abir Singh reportedly preparing for Bollywood debut.
  • His debut film 'Tarzan' might co-star Sooraj Pancholi.
  • Specific film details and Salman's role remain unconfirmed.
  • Earlier reports about Salman launching Abir proved unverified.

Salman Khan's long-standing association with his bodyguard Shera has often been talked about in Bollywood. Now, attention has shifted to Shera’s son Abir Singh, who is reportedly preparing to enter the film industry. According to a Filmfare report, Abir could soon make his Bollywood debut with a project titled ‘Tarzan’.

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Abir Singh To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Tarzan'

As per the Filmfare report, Abir Singh's first film could be ‘Tarzan’. The project may also feature Sooraj Pancholi alongside him, although several details about the film are yet to be confirmed.

Abir is the son of Gurmeet Singh Jolly, popularly known as Shera, who has remained Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard for years. While speculation about Abir’s entry into Bollywood has been around for some time, the latest report has once again brought his debut into focus.

At present, there is no detailed information available about the film’s director, production house or the rest of its cast.

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Salman Khan’s Role In The Project Remains Unclear

It is also not clear if Salman Khan will produce the reported project or make a cameo appearance in it. The film has not received an official announcement so far.

Reports about Abir Singh’s Bollywood debut first surfaced in 2022. At the time, it was reported that Salman was interested in putting together a film for Abir. There was also speculation that Salman had spoken to late actor-director Satish Kaushik about directing the project.

The reports had suggested that filming could begin in January 2023. However, no official announcement followed. After Satish Kaushik’s death in March 2023, there were no major updates about Abir’s reported debut project.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Abir Singh's rumored Bollywood debut film?

Abir Singh, son of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, is reportedly set to make his Bollywood debut with a project titled 'Tarzan'. Sooraj Pancholi might also feature in the film.

Will Salman Khan be involved in Abir Singh's debut film?

It is currently unclear what role Salman Khan will play, if any. There's no official confirmation on whether he will produce the project or make a cameo appearance.

Has Abir Singh's debut film been officially announced?

No, Abir Singh's rumored debut film, 'Tarzan', has not been officially announced. Details about its director, production house, or full cast are currently unavailable.

Were there earlier reports about Abir Singh's Bollywood debut?

Yes, reports in 2022 suggested Salman Khan was setting up a film for Abir, with Satish Kaushik as a potential director. No official announcement followed, especially after Kaushik's passing.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shera Tarzan Salman Khan Abir Singh Abir Singh Bollywood Debut Shera's Son Salman Khan Bodyguard Son
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