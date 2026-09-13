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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan Joins Vijay At Ajith Kumar’s London Race As Tamil Nadu CM Flags Off Event | WATCH

Trisha Krishnan Joins Vijay At Ajith Kumar’s London Race As Tamil Nadu CM Flags Off Event | WATCH

risha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at Silverstone supporting Ajith Kumar’s racing team, with the Tamil Nadu CM flagging off the Michelin Le Mans Cup event.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay flagged off Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone.
  • Vijay and Ajith Kumar shared a warm hug at the event.
  • Trisha Krishnan was also spotted attending the race with Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom as Ajith Kumar took part in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Vijay, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, was invited flag off the two-hour race, while Trisha was seen at the circuit supporting the event alongside him. Videos from the race have since surfaced online, including a warm moment between Vijay and Ajith Kumar, with the two sharing a long, tight hug.

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Vijay Flags Off Michelin Le Mans Cup Race

The race began as Thalapathy Vijay waved the green flag to signal the start of the two-hour contest at Silverstone. The official social media account of the Michelin Le Mans Cup shared a video showing Vijay flagging off the race as the cars sped onto the track.

Alongside the clip, the organisers wrote, "Special guest @actorvijay waves the green flag signalling the start of two action-packed hours of racing! The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu joins us here at Silverstone to support the grid’s Indian drivers and experience all the excitement that #LMC has to offer!"

The racing series also shared a glimpse of Ajith Kumar preparing for the race. The post read, "Ready to tackle the #SilverstoneRound. @ajithkumarracing will take the start of the race!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Le Mans Cup (@lemanscup)

Another video making the rounds online captured Vijay hurrying over to meet Ajith and hugging him tightly.

He was later seen posing with Ajith while the actor sat inside his racing car. Vijay also sat on the car as the actor prepared to compete.

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Trisha Krishnan Spotted With Vijay At Silverstone

Trisha arrived at the racing circuit in a casual outfit featuring jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket. She was seen getting out of a car before making her way into the tent at the venue.

Her appearance quickly drew attention, particularly given her long-standing association with Vijay and the reports linking the two actors over the years. Trisha was later seen with Vijay as they watched the race together.

Trisha and Ajith also share a long history on screen. The actors have appeared together in six Tamil films, Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011), Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Vidaamuyarchi (2025), and Good Bad Ugly (2025).

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone?

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at the event. Ajith Kumar participated in the race as a driver.

What was Vijay's role at the Michelin Le Mans Cup?

Vijay, also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, flagged off the two-hour race. He was there to support the grid's Indian drivers.

How did Vijay and Ajith Kumar interact at the event?

Vijay shared a warm moment with Ajith Kumar, including a long, tight hug. He also posed with Ajith while the actor was in his racing car.

Was Trisha Krishnan present at the Silverstone event?

Yes, Trisha Krishnan was seen at the Silverstone Circuit supporting the event. She was later spotted watching the race alongside Vijay.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Vijay Trisha Krishnan Ajith Kumar United Kingdom News Silverstone Ajith Kumar Racing Michelin Le Mans Cup
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