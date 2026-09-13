Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay flagged off Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone.

Vijay and Ajith Kumar shared a warm hug at the event.

Trisha Krishnan was also spotted attending the race with Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom as Ajith Kumar took part in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Vijay, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, was invited flag off the two-hour race, while Trisha was seen at the circuit supporting the event alongside him. Videos from the race have since surfaced online, including a warm moment between Vijay and Ajith Kumar, with the two sharing a long, tight hug.

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Vijay Flags Off Michelin Le Mans Cup Race

The race began as Thalapathy Vijay waved the green flag to signal the start of the two-hour contest at Silverstone. The official social media account of the Michelin Le Mans Cup shared a video showing Vijay flagging off the race as the cars sped onto the track.

Alongside the clip, the organisers wrote, "Special guest @actorvijay waves the green flag signalling the start of two action-packed hours of racing! The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu joins us here at Silverstone to support the grid’s Indian drivers and experience all the excitement that #LMC has to offer!"

@actorvijay in action! 🎥



Watch the full race LIVE and FREE on FIAWEC+ https://t.co/DYCHBX6lvB pic.twitter.com/12EgOUsYGy — Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) September 12, 2026

The racing series also shared a glimpse of Ajith Kumar preparing for the race. The post read, "Ready to tackle the #SilverstoneRound. @ajithkumarracing will take the start of the race!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Mans Cup (@lemanscup)

Another video making the rounds online captured Vijay hurrying over to meet Ajith and hugging him tightly.

He was later seen posing with Ajith while the actor sat inside his racing car. Vijay also sat on the car as the actor prepared to compete.

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Trisha Krishnan Spotted With Vijay At Silverstone

Trisha arrived at the racing circuit in a casual outfit featuring jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket. She was seen getting out of a car before making her way into the tent at the venue.

Her appearance quickly drew attention, particularly given her long-standing association with Vijay and the reports linking the two actors over the years. Trisha was later seen with Vijay as they watched the race together.

Thalapathy #Vijay , #Trisha , Minister Aadhav Arjunan from the racing venue .



Look properly you can sense something.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R1aWMDw354 — Gokul (@ItzGokulVJ) September 12, 2026

Trisha and Ajith also share a long history on screen. The actors have appeared together in six Tamil films, Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011), Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Vidaamuyarchi (2025), and Good Bad Ugly (2025).