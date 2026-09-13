Actors Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at the event. Ajith Kumar participated in the race as a driver.
Trisha Krishnan Joins Vijay At Ajith Kumar’s London Race As Tamil Nadu CM Flags Off Event | WATCH
risha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at Silverstone supporting Ajith Kumar’s racing team, with the Tamil Nadu CM flagging off the Michelin Le Mans Cup event.
- Vijay flagged off Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone.
- Vijay and Ajith Kumar shared a warm hug at the event.
- Trisha Krishnan was also spotted attending the race with Vijay.
Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom as Ajith Kumar took part in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Vijay, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, was invited flag off the two-hour race, while Trisha was seen at the circuit supporting the event alongside him. Videos from the race have since surfaced online, including a warm moment between Vijay and Ajith Kumar, with the two sharing a long, tight hug.
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Vijay Flags Off Michelin Le Mans Cup Race
The race began as Thalapathy Vijay waved the green flag to signal the start of the two-hour contest at Silverstone. The official social media account of the Michelin Le Mans Cup shared a video showing Vijay flagging off the race as the cars sped onto the track.
Alongside the clip, the organisers wrote, "Special guest @actorvijay waves the green flag signalling the start of two action-packed hours of racing! The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu joins us here at Silverstone to support the grid’s Indian drivers and experience all the excitement that #LMC has to offer!"
@actorvijay in action! 🎥— Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) September 12, 2026
Watch the full race LIVE and FREE on FIAWEC+ https://t.co/DYCHBX6lvB pic.twitter.com/12EgOUsYGy
The racing series also shared a glimpse of Ajith Kumar preparing for the race. The post read, "Ready to tackle the #SilverstoneRound. @ajithkumarracing will take the start of the race!"
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Another video making the rounds online captured Vijay hurrying over to meet Ajith and hugging him tightly.
Wow!! What a Wholesome video. ❤️❤️😂🤩— George (@georgeviews) September 12, 2026
Love you both! #Ajith #Vijay pic.twitter.com/p0dw1V0wDi
He was later seen posing with Ajith while the actor sat inside his racing car. Vijay also sat on the car as the actor prepared to compete.
Such a Wonderful moment 😍🫂#Vijay #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/qaIbxjbCKG— Ꮮᴇɢᴇɴᴅᵀⱽᴷ ·〇 ̶͞ᐟ✨ (@LegenD_AK_tweet) September 12, 2026
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Trisha Krishnan Spotted With Vijay At Silverstone
Trisha arrived at the racing circuit in a casual outfit featuring jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket. She was seen getting out of a car before making her way into the tent at the venue.
Along with #Vijay & #Ajith…#Trisha was also spotted at the Silverstone Motor Racing circuit 📸 pic.twitter.com/FlRADg3DRb— Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) September 12, 2026
Her appearance quickly drew attention, particularly given her long-standing association with Vijay and the reports linking the two actors over the years. Trisha was later seen with Vijay as they watched the race together.
Thalapathy #Vijay , #Trisha , Minister Aadhav Arjunan from the racing venue .— Gokul (@ItzGokulVJ) September 12, 2026
Look properly you can sense something.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R1aWMDw354
Trisha and Ajith also share a long history on screen. The actors have appeared together in six Tamil films, Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011), Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Vidaamuyarchi (2025), and Good Bad Ugly (2025).
Frequently Asked Questions
Who attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone?
What was Vijay's role at the Michelin Le Mans Cup?
Vijay, also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, flagged off the two-hour race. He was there to support the grid's Indian drivers.
How did Vijay and Ajith Kumar interact at the event?
Vijay shared a warm moment with Ajith Kumar, including a long, tight hug. He also posed with Ajith while the actor was in his racing car.
Was Trisha Krishnan present at the Silverstone event?
Yes, Trisha Krishnan was seen at the Silverstone Circuit supporting the event. She was later spotted watching the race alongside Vijay.