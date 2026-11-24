Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fourteen fishing boats repeatedly entered ONGC offshore security zones.

Navy patrols intercepted vessels, warning crews to vacate prohibited areas.

Mumbai Police registered case against captains for security violations.

Repeated intrusions over 12 days raised surveillance concerns.

Fourteen fishing boats repeatedly entered the restricted security zone around Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) offshore platforms in the Arabian Sea over a period of 12 days, raising concerns about surveillance and security around the sensitive installations.

The intrusions took place between October 22 and November 3, with several boats found close to the platforms and some even tied to the installations. A patrol team of the Indian Navy intercepted the vessels, warned their crews and directed them to leave the prohibited area.

Following a complaint by an ONGC security official, the Yellow Gate Police in Mumbai have registered a case against the boats' tandels (captains) and crew members for allegedly violating government restrictions and endangering security arrangements.

Boats Entered 500-Metre Restricted Zone Around Platforms

Under a government notification, entry within 500 metres of ONGC's offshore platforms is prohibited. Only vessels belonging to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police are permitted to enter the restricted zone.

Despite the restrictions, fishing boats continued to enter the area between 10.15 pm on October 22 and 6 pm on November 3. Their movements were recorded around the Panna, Neelam, BLQ-II, BLQ-I and MHN installations, as well as several unmanned platforms.

Patrol vessels from the Navy's Offshore Defence Advisory Group (ODAG) intercepted the boats during surveillance. Several were found tied to ONGC platforms. The tandels and crew members were warned and instructed to vacate the restricted area immediately.

Boats Registered In Multiple Coastal Locations

The boats involved in the incidents were registered in Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Diu and Veraval. Their presence in the restricted zone over several days prompted concerns about how vessels from different locations were able to repeatedly approach the sensitive offshore installations.

The complaint was filed by ONGC Security Inspector Grade-I Shivaji Laxman Chavan following an email from the Director (Operations) of the Navy's ODAG wing and instructions from ONGC Head of Security Bajrangbali Maurya.

After recording his statement at the police station on November 21, the police registered a case against the tandels and crew members of the boats concerned. The case relates to alleged violations of the government notification and actions that could endanger security arrangements.