A bomb threat email received by the Pune District Court on Monday, November 23, has raised security concerns after it mentioned singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa. The email, which reportedly warned of a bomb blast at the Pune Court Complex at 2:29 pm, also contained threatening references to the two celebrities.

According to the email document, the message was sent at 1:46 pm on November 23 from an account bearing the name 'glorydoges5784@gmail.com'. It was addressed to the Pune District Court registrar, along with two other recipients. The printed copy also carries a receiving stamp dated November 23, 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Mentioned In Threat

The threatening message specifically referred to Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming performance at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Stadium. The singer is scheduled to perform at the venue on November 27. The email contained a threatening reference to the singer and his concert, with the words '27 Nov Daljeet Thokna' and 'B'omB iPhone - Mahalaxmi Stadium'.

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The message also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, referring to a threat between November 27 and December 31. It contained threatening language directed at the actor and referenced his residence.

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Email Carries Khalistan References

The email also included references to Khalistan and mentioned organisations such as the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa. Several names were listed beneath these references. However, the contents of the email alone do not establish who sent it or whether the named organisations were involved.

The message also carried slogans and threatening statements, including 'KHOON da Badla KHOON' (Blood for blood).

The Pune District Court bomb threat and references to two prominent entertainment personalities have raised concerns. Further details about the sender, the authenticity of the claims, and the security measures taken following the email were not available in the document provided.