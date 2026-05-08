Supporters gathered at the stadium as rumors spread that Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay Supporters Left Heartbroken At Chennai’s JLN Stadium After Swearing-In Delay: WATCH
Vijay supporters were left emotional after rumours of his Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in failed to materialise, leaving fans shocked outside Chennai stadium.
- Supporters gathered for Vijay's oath ceremony, expecting his ascendancy.
- Rumors of Vijay meeting governor fueled anticipation for swearing-in.
- Governor requested proof of majority for government formation.
- Disappointment arose as the awaited swearing-in ceremony didn't occur.
After rumours surrounding Vijay's Tamil Nadu Chief Minister swearing-in failed to materialise, his supporters were left emotional. As speculation spread across social media and crowds gathered outside Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, many fans believed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief was set to take oath on Thursday. But by the end of the day, confusion, disappointment and unanswered questions had taken over.
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Fans Wait Outside Stadium As Ceremony Never Happens
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Unaware of cancellation, TVK supporters who arrived at Nehru Stadium for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, left disappointed.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QwFvTkc0PR
Excitement had been building since Wednesday after reports claimed Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to seek support to form the government following TVK’s strong performance in the polls. Supporters arrived early at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the swearing-in ceremony was expected to take place.
However, the stadium gates reportedly remained shut throughout the day, leaving many stunned.
According to a PTI video from the venue, one emotional supporter broke down while speaking about the situation. “I came here without informing anyone, for this program. I did not know it was cancelled, and I am feeling sad. It’s just my shock now that I’m here. I have come here, but I am unable to return,” she said tearfully.
Social Media Reacts To The Twist
As videos from the venue spread online, social media users reacted with confusion over how the rumours gained momentum in the first place.
“Cancellation? Was it officially scheduled in the first place?” one X user questioned.
Another user said, "Most of them can be inducted into Cinemas for any crying scenes! "
"Mother is mad and she has made her daughter also mad. Why are they like this?", another reply read.
One more user commented, "Mom.. he's the one who's always.. canceling stuff.. You knew this and came to defend him, don't say he's wrong.."
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TVK Asked To Prove Majority
The celebrations surrounding TVK’s election performance reportedly took a difficult turn after the Governor informed the party that it did not currently have the numbers required to form the government.
After securing 108 seats in the election, TVK later formed an alliance with Congress to reach 112 seats. However, reports stated that the Governor sought proof of majority support with at least 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly before proceeding any further.
The latest development has reportedly triggered protests in parts of the state, while several voices from the Tamil film industry have publicly backed Vijay’s political ambitions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were Vijay's supporters gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium?
Did Vijay's swearing-in ceremony take place as rumored?
No, the swearing-in ceremony did not take place. Despite supporters gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the gates remained shut, leading to confusion and disappointment.
What was the reason for the delay or cancellation of the swearing-in ceremony?
The Governor informed TVK that they did not currently have the required numbers to form the government, reportedly needing at least 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly for proof of majority support.
What was the reaction of Vijay's supporters to the situation?
Many supporters were emotional, with some expressing shock and sadness over the unfulfilled expectations of the swearing-in ceremony. Videos of their reactions circulated online.
Did TVK form any alliances after the election?
Yes, after securing 108 seats, TVK formed an alliance with Congress to reach 112 seats. However, this was still short of the number the Governor reportedly sought.