Vijay Supporters Left Heartbroken At Chennai’s JLN Stadium After Swearing-In Delay: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supporters gathered for Vijay's oath ceremony, expecting his ascendancy.

Rumors of Vijay meeting governor fueled anticipation for swearing-in.

Governor requested proof of majority for government formation.

Disappointment arose as the awaited swearing-in ceremony didn't occur.

After rumours surrounding Vijay's Tamil Nadu Chief Minister swearing-in failed to materialise, his supporters were left emotional. As speculation spread across social media and crowds gathered outside Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, many fans believed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief was set to take oath on Thursday. But by the end of the day, confusion, disappointment and unanswered questions had taken over.

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Fans Wait Outside Stadium As Ceremony Never Happens

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Unaware of cancellation, TVK supporters who arrived at Nehru Stadium for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, left disappointed.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QwFvTkc0PR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

Excitement had been building since Wednesday after reports claimed Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to seek support to form the government following TVK’s strong performance in the polls. Supporters arrived early at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the swearing-in ceremony was expected to take place.

However, the stadium gates reportedly remained shut throughout the day, leaving many stunned.

According to a PTI video from the venue, one emotional supporter broke down while speaking about the situation. “I came here without informing anyone, for this program. I did not know it was cancelled, and I am feeling sad. It’s just my shock now that I’m here. I have come here, but I am unable to return,” she said tearfully.

Social Media Reacts To The Twist

As videos from the venue spread online, social media users reacted with confusion over how the rumours gained momentum in the first place.

“Cancellation? Was it officially scheduled in the first place?” one X user questioned.

Another user said, "Most of them can be inducted into Cinemas for any crying scenes! "

"Mother is mad and she has made her daughter also mad. Why are they like this?", another reply read.

One more user commented, "Mom.. he's the one who's always.. canceling stuff.. You knew this and came to defend him, don't say he's wrong.."

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TVK Asked To Prove Majority

The celebrations surrounding TVK’s election performance reportedly took a difficult turn after the Governor informed the party that it did not currently have the numbers required to form the government.

After securing 108 seats in the election, TVK later formed an alliance with Congress to reach 112 seats. However, reports stated that the Governor sought proof of majority support with at least 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly before proceeding any further.

The latest development has reportedly triggered protests in parts of the state, while several voices from the Tamil film industry have publicly backed Vijay’s political ambitions.