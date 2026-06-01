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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Reveals The Only Condition For Reuniting With Kareena Kapoor On Screen

Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Only Condition For Reuniting With Kareena Kapoor On Screen

Saif Ali Khan has said he and Kareena Kapoor could reunite on screen only if the project feels fresh and unexpected. He cited a murder mystery idea inspired by Hollywood.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif Ali Khan wants a fresh, unusual script for reunion.
  • He believes real-life comfort hinders on-screen chemistry.
  • A Hollywood-style murder mystery could reignite spark.
  • Saif and Kareena married in 2012 after meeting on set.

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the one thing that could bring him and Kareena Kapoor back together on screen, and the idea has a clear Hollywood touch. In a new interview with Variety India, he said their reunion is possible, but only if the project feels fresh, unusual, and far from the usual “happy couple” setup. The actor also explained why comfort can sometimes be a problem for pairings like theirs, even when the real-life chemistry is strong.

Saif On Why Real-Life Chemistry Is Not Enough

Saif and Kareena have shared memorable screen space in films like Tashan, Agent Vinod, and Kurbaan, but they have not acted together for more than a decade. Saif told Variety India, “I think discomfort and conflict lead to good chemistry. Comfort and ease, especially if I'm more worried about her comfort, that's not a good way to act. I've always felt it's very easy to offer something boring. There's nothing as boring as a nice off-screen couple coming on screen together.” 

The unusual twist Saif Wants For A Reunion

He added that a reunion would work only if the casting creates something unexpected. Saif pointed to one of their Tata Play commercials as an example, where Kareena played a domestic help, and he played a driver. That, he said, was the kind of twist that made the pairing interesting. 

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Saif then mentioned a possible idea inspired by Hollywood. Referring to the Netflix Murder Mystery films starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, he said, “I keep thinking of that murder mystery which I saw Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler do. Husband and wife rekindling the excitement in their marriage through a murder mystery... that was kind of fun. So maybe there's something out there like that.” 

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Saif And Kareena's Love Story

The story of Saif and Kareena began on the sets of Tashan in 2007-08, where their friendship turned into love. After dating for nearly five years, they married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai. Saif also got Kareena’s name tattooed on his forearm as a sign of his commitment. The couple now has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. 

On the work front, Saif is waiting for Hum Hindustani, directed by Rahul Dholakia, which also features Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika, and Shraddha Dangar, and will release on Netflix later this year. He also has Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. Kareena, meanwhile, is set to appear in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What would make Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite on screen?

They would reunite if the project felt fresh and unusual, moving away from typical 'happy couple' roles. Saif believes discomfort and conflict can lead to better on-screen chemistry.

Why does Saif Ali Khan think real-life chemistry isn't always enough for screen pairings?

He feels that real-life comfort can lead to boring on-screen performances. Saif prefers pairings that create unexpected dynamics, drawing inspiration from films like 'Murder Mystery'.

What kind of role did Saif Ali Khan find interesting for him and Kareena Kapoor?

Saif pointed to a Tata Play commercial where Kareena played a domestic help and he played a driver as an example of an interesting twist.

What inspired Saif Ali Khan's idea for a potential on-screen reunion with Kareena Kapoor?

He was inspired by the Netflix film 'Murder Mystery' starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, where a husband and wife rekindle excitement through a murder mystery.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Jennifer Aniston Hum Hindustani Saif Ali Khan Adam Sandler Daayra Haiwaan Tashan
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