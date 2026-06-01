Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself kissing Virat Kohli's forehead as they held the IPL trophy together. She captioned it with a victory sign, a red heart, and a folded hands emoji.
Anushka Sharma Drops First Instagram Post For Virat Kohli After RCB Wins IPL Title Again
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been making headlines ever since RCB won their second IPL title.
- Anushka Sharma posted after Virat Kohli's team won IPL.
- The picture shows Sharma kissing Kohli's forehead with trophy.
- Social media users reacted positively to the post.
- Sharma previously shared photos of RCB celebrating victory.
Anushka Sharma has shared her first Instagram post for Virat Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their second IPL trophy after defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets. The post, which was shared an hour back, has been winning the hearts of people left, right and centre.
Anushka Sharma Drops Post For Virat Kohli
In the now-viral post, Anushka can be seen kissing Virat’s forehead as they hold the trophy together against a red backdrop. She shared the picture with a caption that only had emojis.
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The emojis she used were a victory sign, a red heart and a folded hands emoticon.
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How Did Social Media Users React To Her Post?
The post, which has been liked by over 2.4 million people, has several comments. Most of them have red heart emojis.
One Instagram user called it “picture of the day”. “Best couple in the world,” said another. A third posted, “The cutest trophy picture.” “This is love,” read yet another comment.
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Earlier in the day, she shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik dancing their hearts out after RCB defeated GT to lift their second IPL title. The photo shows Virat wearing a T-shirt that read, “One felt nice. We did it twice.” She also added Virat’s sticker along with a red heart emoji.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Anushka Sharma post on Instagram after RCB won the IPL?
How did social media users react to Anushka's post?
The post received over 2.4 million likes and many positive comments. Users called it the 'picture of the day,' 'best couple in the world,' and a 'trophy picture,' with many using red heart emojis.
What other post did Anushka share related to the IPL win?
Earlier, she shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik dancing after RCB's victory. Virat was wearing a T-shirt that read, 'One felt nice. We did it twice.'