Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPet Influencer Sayoni Chakraborty Found Dead Days After Graduation; Emotional Last Video Goes Viral

Pet Influencer Sayoni Chakraborty Found Dead Days After Graduation; Emotional Last Video Goes Viral

Sayoni Chakraborty’s mother, Molly Chakraborty, has not yet issued a statement following her daughter’s tragic incident.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pet influencer Sayoni Chakraborty found dead days after graduation.
  • She reportedly struggled with depression and personal relationship issues.
  • Her emotional last video went viral on social media.
  • Chakraborty had a significant following as a content creator.

A 22-year-old pet influencer, Sayoni Chakraborty, was found dead in West Bengal’s Hooghly district just days after completing her graduation. Reports suggest she had been struggling with depression linked to personal issues involving her partner. Her death has left social media users shocked and her last video has been going viral on social media. 

Last Video Goes Viral

In the now-viral clip, Sayoni is seen dressed up and lip-syncing to the folk song Jodi Tomar Sathe Amar Pirit Hoto. She appears visibly upset in the video, which was posted on her Instagram five days before her death.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayoni Chakraborty (@___s_a_y_o_n_i____)

ALSO READ| Lucknow Influencer Mansi Found Dead At In-Laws’ Home; Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Harassment

Following her passing, several users flooded the comments section of the video, noting her emotional state. “Rip just unbelievable,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Miss you divai.”

A third user wrote, “Last saaj.”

One emotional comment read, “Why, sister? The question will remain. I know nothing came to your mind at the time of making the decision, but I still can’t accept it - why did you do it? Around you, mother, you could have shared your feelings with someone, maybe then this wouldn’t have happened.”

ALSO READ| IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint

Just days before the incident, Sayoni had also shared a video from her graduation ceremony. Posted on May 22, she is seen walking onto the stage in a graduation gown to receive her degree. She is handed a rose, bends down to touch her teacher’s feet, and poses for photographs after the ceremony.

She captioned the post, “The last 5 years? Absolutely beautiful. Love to all my friends and my beloved juniors.”

The video had a text insert that read, “It always seems impossible until it is done. This is not the end; it’s the start of a new story.”

Who Was Sayoni Chakraborty?

Sayoni Chakraborty was a pet content creator with around 30,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio read, “Inhaling positive energies.”

She also ran a joint Instagram page with her mother, Molly Chakraborty, while maintaining her own individual account. Following her death, her mother has not yet issued a public statement.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sayoni Chakraborty?

Sayoni Chakraborty was a 22-year-old pet influencer with approximately 30,000 Instagram followers. She also ran a joint Instagram page with her mother.

What is known about Sayoni Chakraborty's death?

Sayoni Chakraborty was found dead in West Bengal's Hooghly district. Reports suggest she had been struggling with depression linked to personal issues involving her partner.

What is Sayoni Chakraborty's last viral video about?

Her last viral video shows her lip-syncing to a folk song while appearing visibly upset. It was posted on Instagram five days before her death and has garnered many emotional comments.

Did Sayoni Chakraborty recently celebrate a milestone?

Yes, just days before her death, Sayoni Chakraborty shared a video from her graduation ceremony where she received her degree. She expressed that it was a beautiful experience and the start of a new story.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video ENtertainment News Influencer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Pet Influencer Sayoni Chakraborty Found Dead Days After Graduation; Emotional Last Video Goes Viral
Pet Influencer Sayoni Chakraborty Found Dead Days After Graduation; Emotional Last Video Goes Viral
Celebrities
Anushka Sharma Drops First Instagram Post For Virat Kohli After RCB Wins IPL Title Again
Anushka Sharma Drops First Instagram Post For Virat Kohli After RCB Wins IPL Title Again
Celebrities
Did Anushka Sharma Wipe Virat Kohli’s Tears? Emotional Video Goes Viral After RCB’s IPL Win
Did Anushka Sharma Wipe Virat Kohli’s Tears? Emotional Video Goes Viral After RCB’s IPL Win
Celebrities
Virat Kohli Hugs AB de Villiers While Holding Anushka Sharma’s Hand; Fans See A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment
Virat Kohli Hugs AB de Villiers While Holding Anushka Sharma’s Hand; Fans See A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment
Advertisement

Videos

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh House, Recreates Crime Scene in Ongoing Probe
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene With Dummy Body at Suspect Giribala Singh’s Home
CBSE Portal Delayed: Students Face Trouble as Website Remains Under Maintenance
Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget