Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pet influencer Sayoni Chakraborty found dead days after graduation.

She reportedly struggled with depression and personal relationship issues.

Her emotional last video went viral on social media.

Chakraborty had a significant following as a content creator.

A 22-year-old pet influencer, Sayoni Chakraborty, was found dead in West Bengal’s Hooghly district just days after completing her graduation. Reports suggest she had been struggling with depression linked to personal issues involving her partner. Her death has left social media users shocked and her last video has been going viral on social media.

Last Video Goes Viral

In the now-viral clip, Sayoni is seen dressed up and lip-syncing to the folk song Jodi Tomar Sathe Amar Pirit Hoto. She appears visibly upset in the video, which was posted on her Instagram five days before her death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayoni Chakraborty (@___s_a_y_o_n_i____)

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Following her passing, several users flooded the comments section of the video, noting her emotional state. “Rip just unbelievable,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Miss you divai.”

A third user wrote, “Last saaj.”

One emotional comment read, “Why, sister? The question will remain. I know nothing came to your mind at the time of making the decision, but I still can’t accept it - why did you do it? Around you, mother, you could have shared your feelings with someone, maybe then this wouldn’t have happened.”

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Just days before the incident, Sayoni had also shared a video from her graduation ceremony. Posted on May 22, she is seen walking onto the stage in a graduation gown to receive her degree. She is handed a rose, bends down to touch her teacher’s feet, and poses for photographs after the ceremony.

She captioned the post, “The last 5 years? Absolutely beautiful. Love to all my friends and my beloved juniors.”

The video had a text insert that read, “It always seems impossible until it is done. This is not the end; it’s the start of a new story.”

Who Was Sayoni Chakraborty?

Sayoni Chakraborty was a pet content creator with around 30,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio read, “Inhaling positive energies.”

She also ran a joint Instagram page with her mother, Molly Chakraborty, while maintaining her own individual account. Following her death, her mother has not yet issued a public statement.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)