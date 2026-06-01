Sayoni Chakraborty was a 22-year-old pet influencer with approximately 30,000 Instagram followers. She also ran a joint Instagram page with her mother.
Pet Influencer Sayoni Chakraborty Found Dead Days After Graduation; Emotional Last Video Goes Viral
Sayoni Chakraborty’s mother, Molly Chakraborty, has not yet issued a statement following her daughter’s tragic incident.
- Pet influencer Sayoni Chakraborty found dead days after graduation.
- She reportedly struggled with depression and personal relationship issues.
- Her emotional last video went viral on social media.
- Chakraborty had a significant following as a content creator.
A 22-year-old pet influencer, Sayoni Chakraborty, was found dead in West Bengal’s Hooghly district just days after completing her graduation. Reports suggest she had been struggling with depression linked to personal issues involving her partner. Her death has left social media users shocked and her last video has been going viral on social media.
Last Video Goes Viral
In the now-viral clip, Sayoni is seen dressed up and lip-syncing to the folk song Jodi Tomar Sathe Amar Pirit Hoto. She appears visibly upset in the video, which was posted on her Instagram five days before her death.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ| Lucknow Influencer Mansi Found Dead At In-Laws’ Home; Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Harassment
Following her passing, several users flooded the comments section of the video, noting her emotional state. “Rip just unbelievable,” wrote one user.
Another commented, “Miss you divai.”
A third user wrote, “Last saaj.”
One emotional comment read, “Why, sister? The question will remain. I know nothing came to your mind at the time of making the decision, but I still can’t accept it - why did you do it? Around you, mother, you could have shared your feelings with someone, maybe then this wouldn’t have happened.”
ALSO READ| IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Heading To Bollywood? Director Drops Major Casting Hint
Just days before the incident, Sayoni had also shared a video from her graduation ceremony. Posted on May 22, she is seen walking onto the stage in a graduation gown to receive her degree. She is handed a rose, bends down to touch her teacher’s feet, and poses for photographs after the ceremony.
She captioned the post, “The last 5 years? Absolutely beautiful. Love to all my friends and my beloved juniors.”
The video had a text insert that read, “It always seems impossible until it is done. This is not the end; it’s the start of a new story.”
Who Was Sayoni Chakraborty?
Sayoni Chakraborty was a pet content creator with around 30,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio read, “Inhaling positive energies.”
She also ran a joint Instagram page with her mother, Molly Chakraborty, while maintaining her own individual account. Following her death, her mother has not yet issued a public statement.
Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Sayoni Chakraborty?
What is known about Sayoni Chakraborty's death?
Sayoni Chakraborty was found dead in West Bengal's Hooghly district. Reports suggest she had been struggling with depression linked to personal issues involving her partner.
What is Sayoni Chakraborty's last viral video about?
Her last viral video shows her lip-syncing to a folk song while appearing visibly upset. It was posted on Instagram five days before her death and has garnered many emotional comments.
Did Sayoni Chakraborty recently celebrate a milestone?
Yes, just days before her death, Sayoni Chakraborty shared a video from her graduation ceremony where she received her degree. She expressed that it was a beautiful experience and the start of a new story.