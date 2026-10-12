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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer’s Wedding To Geoff Ogunlesi In Hawaii

Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer’s Wedding To Geoff Ogunlesi In Hawaii

Tobey Maguire officiated Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii, just weeks after finalising their divorce. The star-studded ceremony featured several Hollywood celebrities.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ex-husband Tobey Maguire officiated Jennifer Meyer's wedding in Hawaii.
  • Wedding occurred weeks after Maguire and Meyer finalised divorce.
  • Meyer married Geoff Ogunlesi, attended by high-profile celebrity guests.

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer just got married and Maguire had a special role to play. The actor officiated his ex-wife's wedding to businessman Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii. The Spider-Man star joined the celebrations at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai on Saturday, 10 October, just weeks after he and Meyer finalised their divorce. The intimate family occasion also brought together several prominent names from Hollywood and the business world.

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Toby Maguire Officiates Jennifer Meyer's Wedding

Maguire presided over the outdoor ceremony as Meyer, 49, exchanged vows with Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. According to reports by PEOPLE, Page Six and TMZ, the ceremony took place against a floral backdrop at the luxurious Hawaiian resort.

Meyer wore a strapless white wedding gown with a long veil, while Ogunlesi opted for a black suit and bow tie. Photographs from the celebrations showed Maguire leading the ceremony as the newlyweds shared a kiss beneath the floral canopy.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos Among Wedding Guests

The wedding attracted a high-profile guest list, including Maguire’s longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were also among the reported attendees.

Actors Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson, musician Danny Fujikawa and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe were also reported to have joined the celebrations.

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Toby Maguire, Jennifer Meyer's Relationship Timeline

Meyer and Maguire married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016. They share two children, daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17, who were also involved in their mother’s wedding celebrations.

Despite ending their marriage, the former couple have maintained a cordial relationship. Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020, and reports indicate that they finalised the proceedings on 21 September 2026, shortly before her wedding.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who officiated Jennifer Meyer's wedding?

Tobey Maguire, Meyer's ex-husband, officiated her wedding to businessman Geoff Ogunlesi. The actor presided over the outdoor ceremony in Hawaii.

Where did Jennifer Meyer's wedding take place?

The intimate family wedding was held at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii on Saturday, October 10. The ceremony took place against a floral backdrop.

Who were some notable guests at the wedding?

High-profile guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Courteney Cox, and Kate Hudson. Many prominent names from Hollywood and business attended.

What is the relationship between Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer?

They were married in 2007, separated in 2016, and finalized their divorce shortly before the wedding. Despite ending their marriage, they maintain a cordial relationship.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Celebrity News Tobey Maguire Jennifer Meyer Geoff Ogunlesi
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