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Celeb Spotted | Farah Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Farah Khan, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Farah Khan, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
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Published at : 17 Nov 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Farah Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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