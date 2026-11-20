Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunal Kamra postponed Perth, Melbourne shows over visa issues.

Postponement affects 1,100 fans; new dates not yet announced.

Remaining Australia, New Zealand tour dates currently scheduled.

Uncertainty remains for other scheduled Australian performances.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has postponed his scheduled live stand-up performances in Perth and Melbourne after failing to secure the necessary visa and clearances before the shows. Announcing the decision on social media on Friday, November 20, he said he had spent the past 45 days working through the paperwork and apologised to fans whose plans were affected. The postponement impacts around 1,100 ticket holders, according to reports. The Perth performance was due on November 21, followed by the Melbourne show on November 22. Kamra has not announced replacement dates, but said he would share updates with ticket holders and audiences.

Kunal Kamra's Perth And Melbourne Shows Postponed

Kamra announced the postponement on Friday, explaining that the necessary clearances and visa formalities could not be completed in time for the Australian performances. He said he had been following up on the paperwork every day for the last 45 days and apologised to those who had made plans to attend the shows.

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The comedian also indicated that the change was a detour rather than the end of his journey to perform for his audiences. However, he did not announce fresh dates for either city and said he would share further information as it became available.

The Perth show was scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at Oasis Comedy Club on Beaufort Street, with doors opening at 7 pm. The Melbourne performance was planned for Sunday, November 22, at The Comic's Lounge in North Melbourne, also at 7 pm.

Both performances were part of his show, titled 'Standing Up', which features new material about politics and modern life. The programme is intended for audiences aged 18 and above.

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Despite the postponement of the opening Australian shows, Kamra's tour is listed to continue with a performance in Auckland on Monday, November 23. The New Zealand city will now host the first stop of the run.

The remaining Australian dates are listed for Adelaide on November 26, Sydney on November 28 and Brisbane on November 29. Kamra had also added another Sydney show in September following increased demand.

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However, neither the comedian nor the organisers have clarified whether the Perth and Melbourne postponements will affect the subsequent Australian performances. Fans who have booked tickets are advised to follow Kamra's social media accounts and the organisers' official channels for announcements.

Kunal Kamra's Previous Show Controversies

This is not the first time Kamra has faced difficulties over his performances. In March 2025, a joke widely interpreted as a reference to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde triggered a police case. The controversy also led to vandalism at Mumbai's Habitat studio, where his performance had been recorded. Kamra refused to apologise for the joke.

In August 2026, his scheduled shows at Bengaluru's Whitefield venue were also cancelled and shifted to The Underground Comedy Club in Koramangala following protests by Hindutva activists and objections raised over his performances.

These incidents have brought repeated disruptions to the comedian's live shows, with the latest postponement now affecting his Australian tour.