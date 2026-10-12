Richa Chadha Backs CJP Protest; Shares Makeup Tutorial To Avoid Facial Recognition: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Richa Chadha backed anti-CEC protest with makeup evasion tutorial.

Chadha encouraged Delhi protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

CJP leaders called protest, faced heightened security, police detentions.

CJP leaders subsequently sought police permission for peaceful demonstration.

Richa Chadha has voiced her support for the Cockroach Janata Party's anti-CEC protest in Delhi by sharing a makeup tutorial aimed at helping demonstrators evade facial recognition cameras. She also urged residents of the national capital to turn up in large numbers at Jantar Mantar, as the planned demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation unfolded amid heightened security and reports of police detentions.

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Richa Chadha Shares Makeup Tutorial

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Richa talked about restrictions reportedly affecting people travelling to central Delhi from outside the city. She encouraged local residents to attend the protest, advising them to carry water and wear masks, caps and sunglasses.

She wrote, “So many restrictions on the border and locomotives etc, means baahar wale (outsiders) people can’t come into the central part. But those who live in the city should go in large numbers. Carry water. Wear a mask, cap, shades… walk (They’re counting on you NOT showing up. Prove them wrong) Ooh! Don’t miss the make-up tutorial."

So many restrictions on the border and locomotives etc, means baahar wale people can’t come into the central part. But those who live in the city should go in large numbers. Carry water. Wear a mask, cap, shades… walk ❤️ (They’re counting on you NOT showing up. Prove them wrong) Ooh ! Don’t miss the make-up tutorial 😉 https://t.co/3DsfsLBDaw — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 9, 2026

A day after, she followed up by demonstrating the makeup technique herself.

(Image Source: X/@RichaChadha)

Social Media Users React

The post attracted reactions from social media users, with several responding to her tutorial with humour and appreciation.

One user commented, "Girls are exceptionally brilliant since morning. Whats in the air?"

Another wrote, "Thanks for this crucial advice."

A third suggested, "If anyone doesn't want to draw, just get stickers for realistic eyes, realistic lips etc"

One user added jokingly, "Basically celebrate Halloween while protesting."

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Why Is There A Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The Cockroach Janata Party called for a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The proposed protest was preceded by heightened security measures across the national capital. Videos circulating on social media showed Delhi Police detaining demonstrators, while several CJP leaders were also reportedly taken into custody.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport after arriving on a flight from Mumbai. AISA national president Neha Bora was also detained.

In a subsequent development, CJP leaders, including Saurav Das, planned to visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

In a statement, the leaders said they had given Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for the protest. They added that they would announce a protest call themselves if the police failed to respond within that period.