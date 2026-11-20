Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court referred library relocation case to Chief Justice.

Bench cited roster discipline, ensuring appropriate judicial oversight.

Court expressed concern for library's 8.5 lakh books.

The Supreme Court has referred the case concerning the relocation of Delhi’s 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for administrative consideration, saying the matter should be heard by an appropriate bench.

A two-judge bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjiv Sachdeva said the case did not fall within its current roster and should, therefore, be placed before the Chief Justice. The bench had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiated proceedings.

The development comes amid renewed emphasis within the Supreme Court on judicial discipline and adherence to the roster, which determines the cases assigned to individual benches.

Supreme Court’s Recent Focus On Roster Discipline

Recently, the Supreme Court’s five senior-most judges withdrew two cases from the bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah. The matters, which originally concerned individual disputes, had been expanded by the judge and taken up as public interest issues.

The cases involved scrutiny of the functioning of private universities across the country and the commercial use of residential buildings. The decision to withdraw them was linked to the need to maintain judicial discipline and ensure that judges hear matters assigned to them under the roster.

The reference of the Central Secretariat Library case to the Chief Justice may reflect a similar approach by Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjiv Sachdeva.

How The Procedure Works

The established practice in the Supreme Court is that when a judge takes suo motu cognisance of a matter considered significant in the public interest, the case may be placed before the Chief Justice.

The purpose is to allow the CJI to decide which bench should hear the matter. The Chief Justice may constitute a new bench or, if considered appropriate, assign the case to the same bench that had taken cognisance of it.

However, this procedure was not followed in some cases in the recent past.

‘We Are Concerned About The Books’

The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Centre after taking suo motu cognisance of the case concerning the Central Secretariat Library, which houses around 8.5 lakh books.

In its response, the Centre informed the court that the library was being shifted to a new building, where it would have more space than at its existing premises.

While directing that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice, Justice Sanjay Kumar clarified the bench’s concern, saying, “We are not concerned about the building, but about these books.”