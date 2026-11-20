Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticized Centre's divisive governance.

He emphasized public accountability, viewing representatives as servants.

Reddy questioned PM Modi over central agencies' alleged misuse.

The summit discusses South India's growing influence and innovation.

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2026: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday criticised the BJP-led Central government over its approach to governance and accused it of dividing people along regional lines. Speaking at ABP Network's fourth edition of the Southern Rising Summit in Hyderabad, Reddy also highlighted the Congress party's contribution to India's Independence and stressed that elected representatives must remain accountable to the public.

Addressing the session titled 'Last Mile Governance: Making Telangana Future Ready', the Chief Minister said those in power should consider themselves servants of the people rather than owners of the country or a state.

Revanth Reddy On Congress' Role In India's Independence

Recalling the Congress party's role in the freedom struggle, Reddy said the party had made significant contributions to India's Independence, with several people sacrificing their lives for the country.

Reddy also recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar.

'We Are Subservants Of Public': Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy emphasised that public representatives were accountable to citizens and should not treat positions of power as ownership of the country or its institutions.

"We are subservants of public, we are not owner of the country or state," he said.

Taking a swipe at divisive politics, the Telangana Chief Minister alleged that attempts were being made to create divisions among people on regional lines.

"They started dividing people in the name of region, religion, samaj," he said.

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CM Targets PM Modi Over Use Of Central Agencies

Reddy also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over the alleged use of central agencies and institutions against political opponents.

He referred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies while criticising the Centre's approach towards opposition parties. He also brought up the Gen Z protests at Jantar Mantar, suggesting that the demonstrations had caused concern for the Prime Minister.

"Gen Z erased the fear of Modi from people's minds," he said.

Revanth On Italian Politician's Take

Revanth Reddy said that Che Guevara believed in standing up wherever there was an issue and that anyone could extend support to such causes. Referring to the Italian politician's remarks, he said that just as RSS members travel to the US and speak against the New York Mayor, people should also be free to raise their voices in other countries.

He added that the Italian politician had said Rahul Gandhi had started the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor' campaign and that everyone should support it. However, he clarified that the politician had not raised any slogan himself.

'Have Good Relations With Everyone': CM

Revanth Reddy said he had good relations with everyone, including BRS leader K T Rama Rao (KTR), while responding to questions about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bharat Summit. He said, “If Modi can meet Nawaz Sharif without an invitation, why can't I meet him?”

Explaining why he attended the summit, Reddy said around 8,000 sportspersons were expected to come to India, which was why he participated in the event.

On Possibility Of Joining BJP

When asked whether he would join the BJP, Reddy said he had left the ABVP to join the Congress because he believed the country needed Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that if the country remained in the hands of the BJP, half the votes would disappear and the country would be controlled by four people: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

'BJP Only A Spectator In Telangana'

Reddy said the BJP was only a spectator in Telangana and maintained that the state's political contest was primarily between the Congress and the BRS.

Reacting to Amit Shah's Hyderabad roadshow, he challenged the BJP leaders to contest from Hyderabad and defeat AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

'I Don't Take KTR Seriously'

Taking a dig at KTR, Reddy said he did not take him seriously, describing him as a "passing cloud" in Telangana politics.

He also called KTR a product of "management quota", alleging that he had received everything from his father, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Reddy added that if he had to speak about someone, he would rather speak about KCR.

Adani, Ambani Investments In Telangana

Asked about inviting industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to invest in Telangana, he said: “If they can do business, I’m open for it. I invite all for Telangana summit from December 7-9, 2026.”

Revanth On Delimitation

Turning to the issue of delimitation, Reddy said it was a problem for the people of the South. Kerala currently has 20 MPs and Uttar Pradesh has 80 MPs, a gap of 60 MPs. If UP is raised to 120 seats after delimitation, Kerala would go up to 30, the gap would widen to 90 MPs, he said.

He said the Congress party had thought this through, proposing that the South’s 129 MPs be matched 50:50. Accusing the BJP of manipulating the process, he said the party talks about reservation in everything, so the South should be given 50 per cent in merit.

Southern Rising Summit 2026: Focus On Start-up South

The remarks came at the fourth edition of ABP Network's flagship Southern Rising Summit, being held in Hyderabad on November 20, 2026. Centred on the theme 'Start-up South', the summit brings together political leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs and cultural personalities to discuss South India's growing influence in the country's political, economic and cultural landscape.

The summit features prominent political figures from across South India and beyond. Among the leaders expected to participate are Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu.