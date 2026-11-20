Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chowdhury criticized 'tokenism' and 'costume drama' in southern politics.

She questioned removing CJI from Election Commissioner selection panel.

Chowdhury raised concerns about late-hour polling day voter turnout.

Chowdhury affirmed INDIA bloc unity on key national issues.

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2026: Renuka Chowdhury, Congress MP, on Friday spoke about the differences between political cultures in North and South India, describing them as “vastly different” and cautioning against what she called tokenism in southern politics. Speaking at a session at ABP's Southern Rising Summit 2026 titled “The Women Vote Congress's Ticket Back to Power?”, Chaudhary took an apparent veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the use of traditional attire and cultural symbolism in political messaging.

“Will you vote if someone dresses up in dhoti,” she asked, questioning whether such gestures would influence voters in the South.

She said that political leaders resorting to what she described as costume drama risked insulting the intelligence of people in the region. Chaudhary also objected to what she termed token gestures, saying, “Don't do tokenism with us.”

Renuka Chowdhury Questions Changes To Election Commission Panel

Speaking about India's democracy, the Congress MP criticised the government's decision to remove the Chief Justice of India from the panel responsible for selecting Election Commissioners.

She said the Opposition had been left without an effective recourse following the change. “They didn’t even allow us in,” she said on Congress' protest, questioning why the Election Commission was reluctant to meet public representatives.

“This is not the democracy we voted in for,” Chowdhury said.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the revision of electoral rolls. The demonstrations have included marches, rallies and sit-ins, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among those participating. The INDIA bloc has demanded Kumar’s resignation and called for changes to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, while protests have also been organised outside election offices in various states.

Sharing her personal experience, Chowdhury also raised concerns over polling-day turnout figures in a constituency, pointing to an increase of 11 per cent in the number of voters recorded during the final hour after 5 PM. She questioned the process and said such figures warranted scrutiny. “If elections are run like this, then we question,” she said.

Watch Live:

What Renuka Chowdhury Said On INDIA Bloc

On the INDIA bloc, Chowdhury acknowledged that the alliance might appear divided but said its constituents had come together on important national issues and legislation.

Describing politics as an art of turning possibilities into reality, she said a movement was taking shape within the opposition alliance.

“Don’t predict human behaviour,” she added.

Southern Rising Summit 2026

The fourth edition of ABP Network's flagship Southern Rising Summit is taking place in Hyderabad on November 20, 2026. With 'Start-up South' as its central theme, the event brings together several prominent leaders from across the country.



The participants include Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu, among others.