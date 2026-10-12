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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRanbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Locks November 5 Release Date; Advance Bookings From Dussehra

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Locks November 5 Release Date; Advance Bookings From Dussehra

Ramayana release date announced! Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Nitesh Tiwari film will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released new poster on Navratri.
  • Film premieres worldwide November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.
  • Poster features Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravie, hinting at exile.
  • Ramayana is a two-part adaptation, first detailing Ravana's origin.

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayana has dropped a new poster, offering a glimpse into Lord Ram’s exile and the beginning of Ravana’s downfall. Released on the first day of Navratri 2026, the poster features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey in their respective roles. The makers have also confirmed the film’s release date, building excitement ahead of its Diwali debut.

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Ramayana Release Date: When Will The Film Arrive In Theatres?

Ramayana will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The film will be released in Hindi and other languages, giving audiences across different regions an opportunity to experience the epic on the big screen.

The latest poster announcement comes as anticipation continues to build around Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic.

New Ramayana Poster Offers A Glimpse Of Lord Ram And Ravana

The newly released poster features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in character, with Ravana’s menacing presence looming in the background. Its imagery captures the significance of Ram’s exile while hinting at the events that will ultimately lead to Ravana’s destruction.

Sharing the poster on the opening day of Navratri, the makers described the moment as the beginning of a new era.

The caption read, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

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Ramayana To Release In Two Parts

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. According to the film’s teaser, the first instalment will explore Ravana’s origins and the rise of his power.

The makers are also planning a premium-format release. Advance bookings are expected to begin on Dussehra, adding another milestone to the film’s promotional campaign.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana scheduled to be released?

The film Ramayana will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. It will be released in Hindi and other languages.

How many parts will the Ramayana film be released in?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The first installment will explore Ravana's origins and the rise of his power.

What does the new Ramayana poster reveal?

The newly released poster features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey in character. It offers a glimpse into Lord Ram’s exile and hints at Ravana’s downfall.

Who are the key actors featured in the film's new poster?

The new Ramayana poster features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey. Yash is also mentioned among the cast members.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Sai Pallavi Ramayana Release Date
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