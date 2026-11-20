Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ankita almost quit acting before her breakthrough show.

Pavitra Rishta call changed her life significantly.

Show became immensely popular, transforming her career.

Her character and show remain widely cherished.

Ankita Lokhande has revisited a difficult chapter in her career, revealing that she was close to walking away from the entertainment industry before landing her breakthrough television show, Pavitra Rishta. During a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast, the actress recalled how uncertainty about her professional future and personal circumstances had left her considering a return home. Her father had even come to take her back when she received the call that would change her career. Reflecting on the unexpected opportunity, Ankita became emotional as she remembered how the show transformed her life and brought her widespread recognition.

Ankita Lokhande Was Ready To Quit Acting Before Pavitra Rishta

Speaking to Neha Dhupia, Ankita recalled that she was going through a difficult period when the offer for Pavitra Rishta came her way. With no significant progress in her professional life, she had begun questioning whether she should continue working in the entertainment industry.

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Her father had even arrived to take her home, as she had decided to step away from acting. Recalling the moment she received the call for the show, Ankita said, “I can't tell you what the feeling was because it was a very good feeling, mostly because a lot of things were happening in life at that time, and my father had come to take me back home. And at that time, I got a call from ‘Pavitra Rishta’.”

The actress described the opportunity as a major turning point, adding, “After that, my life completely changed. A full change of life happened.”

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Ankita Lokhande Recalls Pavitra Rishta's Massive Popularity

Ankita also spoke about the overwhelming response the show received after its launch in 2009. She remembered an incident involving her, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and another person, when they were travelling in a taxi to visit Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Recalling how fans surrounded them, she said, “We were in a taxi, and as soon as we reached, we were mobbed by people. Our relationship was so hit that people surrounded us and we didn't know what to do. We were ordinary people. We were just working hard, and we didn't know what was happening outside,” she said.

The actress also expressed how much the show and her character Archana continue to mean to her. “My character Archana still remains in people's hearts. I was in a state of ecstasy. People have given so much love to this show and trust me, I am still as proud of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ as I was that day because that show gave me everything. Everything,” she added.

Pavitra Rishta: Ankita And Sushant's Television Journey

Premiering in June 2009, Pavitra Rishta became one of Hindi television's most popular family dramas. Ankita played Archana, while Sushant Singh Rajput initially portrayed Manav, a hardworking mechanic. Their on-screen chemistry and emotional love story became central to the show's popularity.

The series ran for five years, concluding in 2014 after 1,424 episodes. Sushant played Manav until 2011, after which Hiten Tejwani took over the role. Ankita remained associated with the show throughout its original run.

The popularity of their characters also brought Ankita and Sushant's real-life relationship into the spotlight, as the two actors fell in love while working together on the series.