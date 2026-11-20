Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC allows Karthigai Deepam lighting at disputed Thiruparankundram hill.

Permission strictly for this year, not establishing future custom.

Authorities to oversee event, restricting public access and activities.

Key religious practice, custom, title questions remain open.

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 20) allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar near a dargah atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, on November 24. However, the permission is limited to this year's festival and cannot be treated as recognition of a customary religious practice at the disputed site.

The order came as the Court stayed the relevant observations in the Madras High Court judgment that had permitted the lamp-lighting ceremony. While allowing the ritual as a one-time arrangement, the Supreme Court made it clear that its decision would not establish any enforceable right to conduct the ceremony at the location in future years.

SC Says One-Time Permission Cannot Establish Custom

The bench clarified that the interim permission should not be cited as proof that the stone pillar has historically been a place of customary religious observance. It also said the arrangement would not independently support similar claims in subsequent years.

“The present arrangement does not proceed on any finding that the stone pillar is or has historically been a place of customary religious observance, nor does it determine whether the lighting of the lamp at the said location constitutes an essential religious practice or whether any individual, institution or denomination possess any enforceable right in that regard,” the Court observed, as per a report on Live Law.

The bench directed that paragraphs 1 to 140 of the Madras High Court division bench's January 6 order would remain stayed until further orders.

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Why The Supreme Court Allowed The Ritual

The approaching festival was a key factor in the Court's decision. With Karthigai Deepam scheduled for November 24, the bench said the matter required an interim arrangement.

It observed that once a ceremony was permitted, it could not subsequently be undone. Conversely, if permission was withheld at this stage, there would be no opportunity to grant relief for this year's festival later.

The Court stressed that the arrangement was made exclusively in view of the immediate circumstances and would not settle the larger dispute.

Administration, Police To Oversee Lamp Lighting

The Supreme Court assigned responsibility for organising and securing the ceremony to the local authorities. The temple executive officer, Madurai district collector, police commissioner and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will determine the composition and strength of the team authorised to conduct the ritual.

The Union government was asked to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), if required. The district collector and police commissioner must ensure adequate security arrangements.

Public Access, Processions Banned At Site

The Court imposed restrictions on access to the hilltop location. Members of the public and unauthorised individuals will not be allowed at the site, while demonstrations and processions have also been prohibited.

Only authorised personnel and officials involved in the ceremony, security and supervision can enter the area. The district administration will decide the timing and duration of the ritual to maintain public order.

The bench also prohibited excavation, construction, structural changes or damage to the site. No articles or installations can be left behind after the ceremony. Access to the adjoining dargah and other religious institutions must remain unaffected.

Essential Religious Practice And Custom Questions Open

The Supreme Court clarified that its interim directions do not resolve the competing claims over religious practice, custom or title at the disputed location.

“All questions on essential religious practices, customs, titles are left open,” the bench said.

The matter will be taken up again in February.