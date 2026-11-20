Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding headline Mumbai's Johnnie & Co. Festival.

The festival takes place February 13, 2027, featuring Indian artists.

Tickets for the event go on sale November 25, 2026.

This festival is part of Johnnie & Co.'s broader cultural platform.

Charlie Puth is set to perform in India for the first time, with Mumbai chosen as the venue for his debut appearance. The singer will headline the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival alongside British artist Ellie Goulding on February 13, 2027. The one-day event will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is expected to draw more than 35,000 people. The first line-up also includes Indian performers Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with further acts yet to be announced. Tickets will be sold exclusively through BookMyShow, with an HSBC pre-sale on November 23–24 and general sales opening on November 25.

Charlie Puth And Ellie Goulding Lead Johnnie & Co. Festival Line-Up

The inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival will bring together international musicians and Indian performers for a day of live entertainment. Charlie Puth, the four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter known for tracks such as Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again, will headline the event.

His first Indian performance comes after the release of his latest album, Whatever's Clever. Ellie Goulding, who has won a BRIT Award, will join him as the main support act. The British singer is known for popular tracks including 'Love Me Like You Do', 'Burn' and 'Lights'.

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The first wave of Indian performers includes Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. The organisers have indicated that more names will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.

Speaking about his India debut, Charlie Puth said, “I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can't wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I'm looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates.”

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The festival is being launched under Johnnie & Co., a cultural platform introduced by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water. Team Innovation will produce and promote the event, with HSBC as its co-powering partner.

Johnnie & Co. Festival 2027: Date, Venue And Ticket Details

The festival will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2027, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The organisers expect more than 35,000 people to attend the single-day event.

Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow. The HSBC pre-sale will run from November 23 to November 24, 2026, while general ticket sales will begin on Wednesday, November 25. Entry restrictions will apply according to Maharashtra excise rules.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, said, “We are excited to partner with Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water to bring the first edition of the Johnnie & Co Festival to Mumbai. With Charlie Puth headlining and Ellie Goulding as the main support act, alongside an exciting mix of global and Indian talent, we're looking forward to creating a world-class live music experience. Mahalaxmi Racecourse, one of Mumbai's premier venues for large-scale concerts and some of its biggest international shows, provides the perfect setting to bring over 35,000 fans together for a day of great music and shared experiences.”

Johnnie & Co. Expands Into Music, Sport And Fashion

The music festival is part of a wider cultural initiative that Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water plans to develop throughout 2027. The platform will focus on three areas: music, sport and fashion, with collaborations involving artists, athletes, designers and creators.

Explaining the vision behind the initiative, Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India, said, “At Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water, we have always believed that the intersection of diverse passions and perspectives in culture shaping platforms brings people together towards creating a better future. Johnnie & Co. is our platform for fuelling this movement in India. Johnnie & Co is big and bold in its ambition and encompasses the interests of our multi-hyphenate consumers, who move freely between varied interests like music, sport and fashion, coalescing under the philosophy of Keep Walking. The Johnnie & Co. Music Festival is envisaged as a defining expression of this vision, bringing together global icons and India's most exciting talent to create a shared cultural experience.”

The initiative has already ventured into sports through a partnership involving Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade and 7Padel by MS Dhoni, part of the PadelPark India ecosystem. Announced in October, the collaboration included the Johnnie & Co. Padel Jam in Mumbai, an exhibition match featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty.

The partnership is expected to extend to select 7Padel clubs, courts and Americano-format tournaments, with further collaborations in music and fashion planned over the year.

For now, the February festival will serve as the platform's first major music event, bringing international names and Indian performers together at one of Mumbai's prominent concert venues.