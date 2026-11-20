Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kris Jenner revealed undergoing MonaLisa Touch vaginal laser treatment.

Procedure targets menopausal vaginal atrophy, stimulating tissue repair.

Temporary side effects possible; not FDA-approved for atrophy.

Consult doctors for established treatments before considering this.

Kris Jenner has spoken openly about her beauty and cosmetic treatments over the years, but her latest revelation has brought attention to a lesser-known procedure related to women's intimate health. During the November 19 episode of The Kardashians, the reality television star told her best friend, Shelli Azoff, that she undergoes MonaLisa Touch, a vaginal laser treatment. While discussing an upcoming appointment with her OB-GYN, Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, Kris explained the procedure in her characteristic candid manner. Her comments have prompted questions about what the treatment involves, the symptoms it addresses, its potential risks, and how much women may have to spend.

What Is MonaLisa Touch?

MonaLisa Touch is a non-surgical laser procedure performed in a healthcare provider's office. It uses fractional carbon dioxide (CO2) laser technology to deliver controlled energy to vaginal tissue, with the aim of stimulating collagen production and supporting tissue repair.

The treatment is primarily marketed for symptoms associated with vaginal atrophy, also known as genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). According to Cleveland Clinic, declining oestrogen levels during and after menopause can cause vaginal tissues to become thinner, drier and less elastic.

During her conversation with Shelli, Kris described the treatment as a laser procedure performed inside the vagina. She added that it "makes it really perfect and cute and other lovely things."

However, the procedure is intended to address vaginal health symptoms rather than change the appearance of the vagina or make it tighter.

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Benefits, Procedure And Cost Of MonaLisa Touch

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause can cause vaginal dryness, itching, burning, irritation, discomfort during intercourse and occasional bleeding. Some women may also experience urinary symptoms, including recurrent urinary tract infections and incontinence.

MonaLisa Touch is intended to improve some of these symptoms by stimulating changes in vaginal tissue. The procedure usually involves inserting a specialised wand-like device into the vagina, which delivers controlled laser pulses.

According to Cleveland Clinic, an initial treatment course generally consists of three sessions, scheduled approximately six weeks apart. Each appointment may take around five minutes, although the treatment schedule can vary depending on the healthcare provider.

The cost also differs according to the clinic, doctor and location. Some estimates place the price between $500 and $1,000 per session, with additional costs possible for follow-up appointments.

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Risks And Safety: What Women Should Know

MonaLisa Touch is considered a minimally invasive procedure, but it can cause temporary side effects. These may include irritation, light bleeding, itching, burning during urination, swelling, redness and vaginal discharge.

There is also an important distinction between the treatment's marketing claims and established medical evidence. Cleveland Clinic has highlighted that vaginal laser therapy is not FDA-approved for treating vaginal atrophy and should not be considered a first-line treatment.

Women experiencing menopause-related vaginal discomfort can discuss established options such as vaginal moisturisers, lubricants and, where medically appropriate, oestrogen therapy with their gynaecologist.

Before considering MonaLisa Touch, it is important to consult a qualified healthcare professional, understand the available evidence and weigh the potential benefits against the risks.