Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindu groups protested Kunal Kamra's scheduled show in Hyderabad.

Yamuna Pathak questioned government over show permission, comedian's remarks.

Bajrang Dal threatened disruption; police deployed at the venue.

Yamuna Pathak, the Mahila President of Vishva Hindu Rakshak Parishad, has questioned the Telangana government over comedian Kunal Kamra’s scheduled show in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 11. Her remarks came amid opposition from Hindu groups, with Bajrang Dal alleging that the comedian’s comments about Hindu deities Ram and Sita were offensive.

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Yamuna Pathak Demands Answers From Telangana Government

Speaking to ANI, Pathak sought clarification over the alleged permission granted for Kamra’s Hyderabad show despite complaints accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. She questioned whether the complaints had been investigated and called for equal treatment under the law.

"Telangana government should answer why Kunal Kamra's Hyderabad show was allowed to proceed despite complaints alleging derogatory remarks against Hindu deities. Were those complaints investigated or simply ignored is our question. Had another religious or revered deity or holy personality been targeted, would their response have been equally permissive? Article 14 guarantees equality before law. Hindu complaints deserve equal scrutiny and equal action, not selective silence," said Yamuna Pathak.

She also stressed that her organisation would oppose any attempt to deliberately insult Hindu beliefs and argued that religious tolerance should not lead to government inaction.

"We from Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad will firmly oppose any attempt to turn Hyderabad into a stage for deliberate humiliation of Hindu faith. It's important to protect the city's social fabric. Why people who deliberately mock Hindu deities were allowed to conduct a show? Hindu tolerance is no excuse for government indifference."

Police Deployed At Hyderabad Venue Amid Tensions

Police personnel were seen near the entrance of TGRTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Kamra’s show was scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

The deployment came amid growing tensions surrounding the event.

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Bajrang Dal Threatens To Disrupt Kunal Kamra’s Show

Earlier, Bajrang Dal had lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police, seeking to prevent the comedian’s performance. The group alleged that Kamra had repeatedly criticised Hindu deities Ram and Sita and warned that its members would intervene if the show went ahead.

"We will stop the anti-Hindu Kunal Kamra show scheduled for today at TGRTC Kala Bhavan, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Kunal Kamra always criticises the Hindu gods Ram and Sita. Cases have also been filed against him at many places earlier. We have filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police not to give permission for the event. If the event continues today, we, along with a large number of Bajrang Dal and VHP workers, will definitely stop it," said Hyderabad Bajrang Dal.

(With inputs from ANI)