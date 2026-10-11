Rajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth fan creates 230-representation Navratri display at temple.

This three-year tradition honours Rajinikanth's career, fans' deep devotion.

Temple conducts pujas, distributes offerings; Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 forthcoming.

As Navratri celebrations begin, a devoted Rajinikanth fan has created a special kolu display at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple, featuring 230 representations of the superstar and his iconic on-screen characters. The annual arrangement celebrates the actor’s remarkable film career, spanning his debut to his upcoming projects.

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Rajinikanth Fan Continues Three-Year Navratri Tradition

Karthik, who started the special display three years ago, has continued the tradition of honouring Rajinikanth through the temple’s annual Navratri decorations.

This year’s collection features 230 representations of the actor, charting his journey from his debut film, Apoorva Raagangal, to upcoming releases such as Jailer 2 and Dharman. The display celebrates the many memorable characters Rajinikanth has portrayed throughout his career and the enduring popularity he enjoys among cinema fans across India.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | Ahead of Navaratri, which begins on October 11, a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth has created a special kolu at the Rajini Temple, featuring more than 230 representations of the superstar’s iconic characters from his illustrious film career. For the past three years, he has been creating a special Navaratri display dedicated to superstar Rajinikanth at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple. This year, he has showcased 230 photographs and representations of Rajinikanth, tracing his cinematic journey from his debut film, Apoorva Raagangal, to his latest films, including Jailer 2 and Dharman. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Speaking to ANI, Karthik showcased a special feature of this year’s arrangement.

"The highlight of this year’s exhibition is a portrait of our Thalaivar drawn on a leaf. For our family, Rajinikanth is our kula deivam (clan deity), and we create these special displays every year as an expression of our deep devotion to him. I have been his fan for nearly 40 to 50 years and have collected photographs from his films since the beginning of his career."

How The Rajini Temple Prepares Its Annual Display

Karthik explained that the photographs are carefully cut out, mounted on foam sheets and fabric, and arranged in different styles to give each year’s exhibition its own identity.

The temple also holds regular pujas and distributes prasadam to devotees. Offerings, including sundal, are prepared daily, while Sundays draw many visitors who come to worship Rajinikanth, whom they regard as their Thalaivar and kula deivam.

"We cut out the photographs, mount them on foam sheets and fabric, and arrange them in different styles to make each year’s display unique. Regular pujas are performed at the temple, and prasadam is distributed to devotees. We prepare different offerings every day, including sundal. Many devotees, particularly on Sundays, visit the Rajini Temple to worship our Thalaivar. He is not just a deity for our family; many others, too, consider him their kula deivam..."

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Rajinikanth Gears Up For 'Jailer 2'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to return as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film’s recently released trailer offers a glimpse of the character as he enters a quieter phase of life before events connected to his past pull him back into a world of violence.

In September, the makers unveiled the film’s second single, One Sun, One Moon. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the track also features vocals by MS Krsna, with lyrics by Heisenberg and Super Subu.

Rather than revealing major plot details, the song celebrates Rajinikanth’s character and screen presence. The line, “Innaikkum Ennennaikkum, Oru Thalaivan Dhaan,” reflects the lasting admiration the superstar commands among his fans.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)