India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentRajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH

Rajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH

A Rajinikanth fan has created a special Navratri kolu featuring 230 representations of the superstar, celebrating his iconic roles and film career.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajinikanth fan creates 230-representation Navratri display at temple.
  • This three-year tradition honours Rajinikanth's career, fans' deep devotion.
  • Temple conducts pujas, distributes offerings; Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 forthcoming.

As Navratri celebrations begin, a devoted Rajinikanth fan has created a special kolu display at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple, featuring 230 representations of the superstar and his iconic on-screen characters. The annual arrangement celebrates the actor’s remarkable film career, spanning his debut to his upcoming projects.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic 'Mr India' Look, Says His 39-Year-Old Clothes Still Fit: WATCH

Rajinikanth Fan Continues Three-Year Navratri Tradition

Karthik, who started the special display three years ago, has continued the tradition of honouring Rajinikanth through the temple’s annual Navratri decorations.

This year’s collection features 230 representations of the actor, charting his journey from his debut film, Apoorva Raagangal, to upcoming releases such as Jailer 2 and Dharman. The display celebrates the many memorable characters Rajinikanth has portrayed throughout his career and the enduring popularity he enjoys among cinema fans across India.

Speaking to ANI, Karthik showcased a special feature of this year’s arrangement.

"The highlight of this year’s exhibition is a portrait of our Thalaivar drawn on a leaf. For our family, Rajinikanth is our kula deivam (clan deity), and we create these special displays every year as an expression of our deep devotion to him. I have been his fan for nearly 40 to 50 years and have collected photographs from his films since the beginning of his career."

How The Rajini Temple Prepares Its Annual Display

Karthik explained that the photographs are carefully cut out, mounted on foam sheets and fabric, and arranged in different styles to give each year’s exhibition its own identity.

The temple also holds regular pujas and distributes prasadam to devotees. Offerings, including sundal, are prepared daily, while Sundays draw many visitors who come to worship Rajinikanth, whom they regard as their Thalaivar and kula deivam.

"We cut out the photographs, mount them on foam sheets and fabric, and arrange them in different styles to make each year’s display unique. Regular pujas are performed at the temple, and prasadam is distributed to devotees. We prepare different offerings every day, including sundal. Many devotees, particularly on Sundays, visit the Rajini Temple to worship our Thalaivar. He is not just a deity for our family; many others, too, consider him their kula deivam..."

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage

Rajinikanth Gears Up For 'Jailer 2'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to return as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film’s recently released trailer offers a glimpse of the character as he enters a quieter phase of life before events connected to his past pull him back into a world of violence.

In September, the makers unveiled the film’s second single, One Sun, One Moon. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the track also features vocals by MS Krsna, with lyrics by Heisenberg and Super Subu.

Rather than revealing major plot details, the song celebrates Rajinikanth’s character and screen presence. The line, “Innaikkum Ennennaikkum, Oru Thalaivan Dhaan,” reflects the lasting admiration the superstar commands among his fans.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the special Navratri display at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple?

It's a kolu display featuring 230 representations of Rajinikanth and his iconic characters. It celebrates his film career from his debut to upcoming projects.

Who created the Rajinikanth kolu display and for how long?

Karthik, a devoted fan, created the display. This tradition has been ongoing for three years during Navratri celebrations at the temple.

What is a unique feature of this year's Rajinikanth display?

The highlight of this year's arrangement is a portrait of Rajinikanth drawn on a leaf. Karthik and his family consider Rajinikanth their kula deivam (clan deity).

How is the annual Rajinikanth display prepared?

Photographs are carefully cut out, mounted on foam sheets and fabric, and arranged in different styles. This ensures each year's exhibition has its own unique identity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnikanth Jailer 2 Navratri 2026 Shardiya Navratri 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours
Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours
Entertainment
Sidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage
Sidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic 'Mr India' Look, Says His 39-Year-Old Clothes Still Fit: WATCH
Anil Kapoor Recreates Iconic 'Mr India' Look, Says His 39-Year-Old Clothes Still Fit: WATCH
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Enters As First Wildcard Contestant, Nakul Dhull To Join Next
Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Enters As First Wildcard Contestant, Nakul Dhull To Join Next
Advertisement

Videos

Commuter Warning: Traffic Diversions Likely Across New Delhi And Central Delhi
Breaking News: Three CJP Leaders To Appear Before Executive Magistrate Today
Traffic Alert: Delhi Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of CJP Protest
Breaking News: Delhi Police Detains Three CJP Leaders Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
Protest Alert: CJP Announces Fresh Jantar Mantar March Over SIR
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget