Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP alleged Siraj's omission from team was religiously motivated.

BJP criticized Congress for communalizing cricket selection for votes.

Cricket experts also questioned Siraj's exclusion, citing his strong record.

A political controversy has erupted over Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI against New Zealand, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging that the fast bowler was dropped because of his religion. The remark drew a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress of bringing communal and vote-bank politics into cricket.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Masood questioned why Siraj was left out despite his previous performances. He alleged that the decision amounted to discrimination, suggesting that the cricketer's Muslim identity was the reason behind his exclusion.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," the Congress leader said.

BJP Accuses Congress Of Communalising Cricket Selection

The BJP strongly criticised Masood's remarks, accusing the Congress of attempting to introduce religious divisions into the selection of the Indian cricket team.

Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari responded to the allegation in a post on X, pointing out that Siraj was not the only prominent cricketer left out of the playing XI. He also cited Ravindra Jadeja's omission while defending the selection decision.

"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote bank politics even in Cricket team selection! Congress says – 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim'. Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote bank & communal politics!" Bhandari wrote.

The exchange has brought a sporting selection decision into the political spotlight, with the Congress alleging discrimination and the BJP rejecting the charge.

Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar Question Siraj's Exclusion

Masood's remarks came amid criticism from former cricketers and cricket experts over Siraj's absence from the playing XI. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom the fast bowler made his Test debut, also questioned the decision.

In a post on X, Shastri highlighted Siraj's experience, aggression and ability to generate pace and seam movement. He suggested that the pacer's skills should have been considered while finalising the playing XI.

"Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri wrote.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also questioned Siraj's omission during the match broadcast. He said the fast bowler had "never let India down" and pointed to the fact that he had been in good rhythm.

Siraj's WTC Record Puts Spotlight On His Omission

The debate over Siraj's exclusion has also drawn attention to his performances in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He is India's highest wicket-taker in the current cycle, with 43 wickets from 11 matches.

The fast bowler has maintained an average of 26.81 and a strike rate of 45.69 during this period. His record has added to the questions surrounding his absence from the playing XI against New Zealand.

While former cricketers have questioned the selection on sporting grounds, Masood has alleged religious discrimination. The BJP, meanwhile, has rejected the charge and accused the Congress of politicising the team's selection.