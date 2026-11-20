ABP Southern Rising Summit 2026: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit back at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's 'Hyderabadi biryani' swipe, saying that he would not have gone to Uttar Pradesh if the Muzaffarnagar riots had not happened. Speaking at ABP Network's fourth edition of the Southern Rising Summit in Hyderabad, Owaisi indirectly hit back at Khan and slammed INDIA bloc's "hyprocrisy", stressing that it is not his priority to focus on such remarks.

"Will you live to eat or eat to live? That's a decision to make. So, this is the diversity of India. We're educated abroad, so we eat whatever we can get. For others, food will be a priority. It might be for others," Owaisi said.

During the session titled 'The Minority Report: Making the Muslim Voice Heard', Owaisi was asked about Azam Khan's latest 'biryani' remark on him, to which he replied: "I wouldn't have gone to Uttar Pradesh if the Muzaffarnagar riots hadn't happened."

"More than 50,000 people were rendered homeless. I stayed in the camp for three days. I helped the people. If the government had acted honestly, this wouldn't have happened," he added.

What Azam Khan Said

Azam Khan on Thursday took a jibe at Owaisi amid the ongoing tussle in Uttar Pradesh over Muslim votes, saying that the state would not accept the AIMIM chief because "Hyderabadi biryani is not liked" there.

"We - and in this entire region (Uttar Pradesh) - Hyderabadi biryani is not liked. Here, pulao is liked and mutton biryani is liked. That is what people eat," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

On being asked why he was blaming Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav-led government for the Muzaffarnagar riots, Owaisi said: "If you pick up and read reports by inquiry commissions on such incidents that occurred after 1955, you will find it written everywhere that if the government in power at the time was honest, the communal riots could have stopped witin 48 hours."

"There was a file against Yogi Adityanath's hate speech on Yadav's table, but he wnet on record to say that he did not give his consent to it. When you had the power to do something as part of the state's government, you did not do anything. As a result, justice was denied. The people who were victims, be it Hindus or Muslims, never got their closure," Owaisi added.

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Owaisi On His Rift With INDIA Bloc

When asked about his ongoing rift with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi slammed the opposition's "hyprocrisy"

"Secular people blame such people that they will cut votes, and the latter group just goes around showing Dr BR Ambedkar's red book of Constitution. They forget that there is a section of Freedom of speech and expression and Right to contest elections in this book," he said.

Owaisi further said that he had written to all the INDIA bloc parties seeking an alliance in Bihar and six seats. "INDIA bloc took away four of our (AIMIM) MLAs and called it Gandhian act, to stop BJP. But when Sharad Pawar's NCP got fractured in Maharashtra, they called it 'murder of democracy'. Look at their hypocrisy."

"Akhilesh Yadav would never have agreed to form an alliance with AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi claimed.