Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away Thursday morning.

She died in her ancestral village after battling a prolonged illness.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami, other leaders, expressed heartfelt condolences.

Her demise is a significant personal loss for the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand on Thursday morning. She breathed her last at around 6 am after battling a prolonged illness.

The news of her demise prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan.

Savitri Devi's death comes as a personal loss for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who was born in Panchur village on June 5, 1972. His father, Anand Singh Bisht, was a forest ranger.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Brajesh Pathak Express Condolences

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Savitri Devi's demise in a post on social media. He described the news as deeply saddening and said a mother's affection, blessings and love were among life's most precious gifts.

Dhami added that her passing would leave an irreparable void in the family. He also conveyed his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and the bereaved family.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also mourned her death, describing the news as deeply painful. He expressed solidarity with the Chief Minister and his family during the difficult time and paid tribute to Savitri Devi.

Ravi Kishan Pays Tribute To Savitri Devi

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also expressed grief over the death of Yogi Adityanath's mother. In his condolence message, he described the news as deeply distressing and extended his sympathies to the Chief Minister and his family.

Several political leaders have thus expressed their condolences following Savitri Devi's demise, as tributes continue to pour in for the late mother of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.