The Indian benchmark indices increased sharply on Friday as the Sensex jumped over 890 points to close trade at 83,919 and the Nifty rose more than 270 points to settle trade at 25,784 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined 211.32 points to 82,797.27, while the Nifty dropped 80.65 points to 25,439.40 at 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Extend Losses, Wall Street Ends Deep In Red

The decline in Indian equities came amid a sharp sell-off across Asian markets. South Korea's Kospi plunged nearly 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 shed over 4 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were also trading nearly 2 per cent lower.

Overnight, US markets ended Thursday's session with significant losses. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.25 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.19 per cent. The S&P 500 also dropped 2.02 per cent.

FII Buying Supports Indian Markets Despite Global Weakness

Commenting on the market trend, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the continued weakness in AI-linked stocks was weighing on global equities, particularly markets with significant exposure to the artificial intelligence trade.

"Weakening of the AI trade continues with another 2.25 per cent cut in Nasdaq yesterday, and this is dragging other AI-related markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan down. Nifty is the only high performing market in the world this month with a 10.7 per cent surge in just 14 trading days. Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots," he said.

He added that despite intermittent corrections, Indian markets were likely to remain resilient, supported by substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and strong corporate earnings.

According to exchange data, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, indicating continued buying interest from overseas investors.

Brent Crude Prices Edge Higher

In the commodities market, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.78 per cent to USD 92.70 per barrel.