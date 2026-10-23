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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTamil Singer Krishnaraj Passes Away At 75; CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Tamil Singer Krishnaraj Passes Away At 75; CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj has died in Chennai at 75. CM Vijay, Chinmayi Sripaada and R Sarath Kumar have paid tribute to the veteran singer.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Popular Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passed away at 75.
  • Chief Minister Vijay and film fraternity paid their tributes.
  • Krishnaraj sang over 300 songs with his distinctive voice.
  • His passing follows recent loss of music composer Deva.

Popular Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj, known for his distinctive voice and more than 300 songs, passed away in Chennai on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 75 following ill health. A close associate of late music composer Deva, Krishnaraj’s death has prompted tributes from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and members of the film fraternity.

ALSO READ: 'If He Was Unwell, He Shouldn't Have Come’: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Breaks Silence On Daler Mehndi Row

CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Krishnaraj

Chief Minister Vijay expressed shock and sadness over the singer’s passing, remembering the lasting impact of his voice and energetic performances. He also offered condolences to Krishnaraj’s family, friends, colleagues and admirers.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers,” CM Vijay wrote on social media.

Krishnaraj’s mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, allowing members of the public and the film industry to pay their last respects.

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Chinmayi Sripaada, Sarath Kumar Remember Singer

Tributes have also come in from across the entertainment industry. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada expressed her grief in a brief post, writing, “Oh God. This is a really tough week.”

Actor R Sarath Kumar also remembered Krishnaraj’s contribution to music, highlighting the emotional depth of his singing and the lasting place he holds in listeners’ hearts.

“Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music. While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss.”

Krishnaraj’s Popular Songs

Over the course of his career, Krishnaraj sang more than 300 songs in Tamil. His popular tracks include ‘Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa’, ‘Kaathu Adikkuthu’, ‘Sirichuttu Ponalum’ and ‘Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu’ from Porkalam.

His death comes just days after the Tamil film industry mourned the loss of veteran music composer Deva.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Krishnaraj?

Krishnaraj was a popular Tamil playback singer known for his distinctive voice. He sang over 300 songs and was a close associate of music composer Deva.

When and how did Krishnaraj pass away?

Krishnaraj passed away on Thursday, October 22, in Chennai at the age of 75. His death was due to ill health.

Who paid tribute to Krishnaraj?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, and actor R Sarath Kumar were among those who paid their respects to the late singer.

What are some of Krishnaraj's popular songs?

His popular tracks include 'Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa', 'Kaathu Adikkuthu', 'Sirichuttu Ponalum', and 'Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu' from Porkalam.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 06:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
CM Vijay Krishnaraj Tamil Singer Krishnaraj Krishnaraj Death
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