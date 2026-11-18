A press conference organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Mumbai to protest against Sonia Gandhi's autobiography took an unexpected turn, triggering a political controversy over a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shaina NC faced allegations of disrespecting the late Shiv Sena founder after a photograph featuring Thackeray and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was reportedly torn during the event.

Sonia Gandhi's Book Protest

According to IANS, Shiv Sena leaders from the Shinde faction tore pages from copies of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, during the Mumbai press conference.

The symbolic protest was staged over remarks concerning Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in the book. However, the event soon became the centre of another political dispute after a photograph featuring Balasaheb Thackeray and Mani Shankar Aiyar was torn.

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Shaina NC Rejects Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Shaina took to social media and challenged her critics to show evidence of her tearing or insulting Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph.

Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar’s photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us . @sheetalmhatre1 @shahsusieben @ANANDDUBEYK @sanjaynirupam @GhadiSanjana @Shivsenaofc @DrSEShinde @mieknathshinde @Shivsena4Maha — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 18, 2026

She said deliberately distorting an incident to create a false narrative would not be tolerated and warned of legal action against anyone making defamatory claims against her.

Shaina also made her position on Mani Shankar Aiyar clear, stating that she would tear his photograph a thousand times, adding that this was what Balasaheb Thackeray had taught them.

Sanjay Raut's Sharp Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reacted strongly, accusing members of the Shinde-led faction of tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Raut called the faction's members people without ideology, morality or loyalty. He also used inflammatory language while demanding public punishment for those he accused of insulting the late Shiv Sena founder.

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