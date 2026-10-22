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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrakash Raj Questions Peace Bond For Release Of CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, Saurabh Das; Says ‘Youngsters Won’t Forget Injustice’

Prakash Raj Questions Peace Bond For Release Of CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, Saurabh Das; Says ‘Youngsters Won’t Forget Injustice’

Prakash Raj questions the use of peace bonds for the release of CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das. He also backs calls for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and SIR cancellation.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prakash Raj questioned requiring peace bonds from peaceful protestors.
  • Raj stated youth would not forget perceived detention injustice.
  • He backed demands for CEC's resignation, cancelling SIR process.
  • Raj predicted millions would protest alleged 'vote theft'.

Prakash Raj has released a video questioning the process of requiring CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das to sign peace bonds for their release. He alleged that asking young people who participated in peaceful protests to “peace bonds” amounts to pressuring them not to protest again.

Prakash Raj said young people were watching these developments and would not forget their detention and the alleged injustice they had faced. He also backed demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, claiming that crores of people across the country could take to the streets in the coming days.

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Prakash Raj Questions Peace Bond

In the video, Prakash Raj questioned the rationale behind detaining people when authorities knew they would eventually have to release them. He also questioned why young people protesting peacefully were required to sign peace bonds before being released.

“So, Saurabh and Ashutosh have been released. What is the point of detaining people when you know you will have to release them? Bond? My name is James Bond, you know! What is this new thing called peace bonds? These young people are protesting peacefully. Why should they have to sign a peace bond after being detained and before being released? What is this? Ashutosh, Saurabh, Neha Bora, Deep K - everyone has to sign a peace bond. Is it so that you can file cases against them if they protest again? The process itself will become the punishment,” he said in the video.

He added, “The judge was also asking about their ages: “How old are you? What is your age?” Why are you treating protesters so childishly? Get your act together, brother. They will regroup. The youngsters will not forget even a single moment of the torture or the injustice they faced because you detained them.”

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Prakash Raj On Alleged ‘Vote Theft’

Prakash Raj claimed that the number of people participating in protests would not be limited to thousands or lakhs, but could reach crores. He said opposition parties would also protest on the issue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“And now, get ready. Farmers, civil society members and writers are protesting across the country. Tomorrow or the day after, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka - protests are gaining momentum everywhere. It won't be thousands or lakhs. Crores will rise against your alleged vote theft. Crores of people will come together, with the entire Opposition united under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Crores will stand against it. It's over, brother. Just watch. And all this talk of regime change, like in France or Bangladesh - that won't happen in this country. Don't try to create unnecessary trouble. Don't make things worse. What's your age? Act your age and show some maturity. Game on,” he further said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prakash Raj's concern regarding peace bonds for protestors?

Prakash Raj questioned requiring peaceful protestors, like Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das, to sign peace bonds for their release. He believes it amounts to pressuring them not to protest again, making the process itself a punishment.

What did Prakash Raj say about the detention of young protestors?

He questioned the rationale of detaining people when authorities knew they would eventually release them. Raj also criticized treating young protestors childishly, stating they wouldn't forget the injustice.

What other demands and predictions did Prakash Raj make?

Prakash Raj backed demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and cancellation of the SIR process. He predicted crores of people would protest against alleged 'vote theft', with opposition parties under Rahul Gandhi's leadership joining.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj CJP Gyanesh Kumar SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' Saurabh Das Ashutosh Ranka
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