Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana man tried unauthorised entry at Delhi airport terminal.

CISF swiftly apprehended him for lacking valid travel documents.

Man handed to Delhi Police after preventing breach.

A security breach attempt at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was foiled after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended a man allegedly trying to forcibly enter Terminal 3 without valid travel documents. The incident took place at the terminal's departure gate on November 18.

The man, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was intercepted by CISF personnel deployed at the entry point. He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

The CISF on Wednesday shared details of the incident along with an undated 25-second video on X, showing the man attempting to push his way past security personnel at the terminal's entrance.

CISF Quick Response Team Nabs Intruder Within Seconds

According to the CISF, personnel stationed at Terminal 3's departure gate acted swiftly after noticing the unauthorised entry attempt. The man allegedly tried to enter the terminal despite not possessing valid travel documents.

The video shows security personnel stopping the man at the entrance and attempting to restrain him as he pushes against them. As the situation escalates, an armed CISF jawan joins his colleague in apprehending the individual after he manages to move a few metres inside the terminal.

The force said personnel from its Quick Response Team (QRT) also reached the spot and helped bring the situation under control within seconds, preventing a potential security breach.

(Video Source: CISF)— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Why Entry Rules At Delhi Airport Are Strict

In a statement, the CISF said its personnel displayed exceptional alertness and responded promptly to prevent unauthorised access to the terminal. It also reiterated that its security teams remain vigilant to ensure the safety of airport premises.

Passengers are permitted to enter airport terminals only after security personnel verify their valid travel documents and identity cards. Airport staff are also required to produce their identification cards before being allowed inside.

Delhi's IGI Airport is classified as a hyper-sensitive facility, handling thousands of domestic and international passengers every day. The CISF provides armed security cover at the airport, including counter-terrorism protection.