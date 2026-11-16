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Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonu Sood, Sharad Kapoor were seen in Mumbai. While Imtiaz and Nawazuddin were seen at the airport, Sonu and Sharad Kapoor shared a warm hug in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Ali poses with a fan at Mumbai airport, Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes an appearance in a denim-blue outfit, while Sonu Sood shares a warm hug with Sharad Kapoor in Bandra.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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