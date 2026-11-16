ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047Ideas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonu Sood, Sharad Kapoor were seen in Mumbai. While Imtiaz and Nawazuddin were seen at the airport, Sonu and Sharad Kapoor shared a warm hug in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonu Sood, Sharad Kapoor were seen in Mumbai. While Imtiaz and Nawazuddin were seen at the airport, Sonu and Sharad Kapoor shared a warm hug in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Ali poses with a fan at Mumbai airport, Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes an appearance in a denim-blue outfit, while Sonu Sood shares a warm hug with Sharad Kapoor in Bandra.

1/6
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he happily posed for a picture with a fan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he happily posed for a picture with a fan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Imtiaz Ali kept his airport look casual and comfortable, opting for a relaxed outfit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Imtiaz Ali kept his airport look casual and comfortable, opting for a relaxed outfit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Actor Sonu Sood was spotted with fellow actor Sharad Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai, where the two were seen sharing a warm hug. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Sonu Sood was spotted with fellow actor Sharad Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai, where the two were seen sharing a warm hug. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Sonu Sood was seen in a casual look during his appearance in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sonu Sood was seen in a casual look during his appearance in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted at Mumbai airport as he made his way through the terminal. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted at Mumbai airport as he made his way through the terminal. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opted for a denim-blue outfit, keeping his airport look casual and effortless. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opted for a denim-blue outfit, keeping his airport look casual and effortless. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 16 Nov 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Imtiaz Ali Sonu Sood SHARAD KAPOOR ABP Live Celeb Spotted

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'I'm Not Guilty': Russell Brand Breaks Silence After 10-Year Prison Sentence In Sexual Assault Case
'I'm Not Guilty': Russell Brand Breaks Silence After 10-Year Prison Sentence In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Jay Shah On Second Term As ICC Chairman, Praises His Leadership Ahead Of 2028 Olympics
Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Jay Shah On Second Term As ICC Chairman, Praises His Leadership
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff Announces New Song 'Tenu Leke Jaana' After Firing Incident, Flaunts Six-Pack Abs In Teaser: WATCH
Tiger Shroff Announces New Song 'Tenu Leke Jaana' After Firing Incident, Flaunts Six-Pack Abs In Teaser: WATCH
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi Seeks Protection For Artists Against AI Misuse, Deepfakes; Submits Memorandum To Kishan Reddy
Chiranjeevi Seeks Protection For Artists Against AI Misuse, Deepfakes; Submits Memorandum To Kishan Reddy
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Massive Fire: Fierce Blaze Engulfs Platinum Logistics Warehouse in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Congress Meeting: Harish Rawat Called to Kharge’s Residence Amid Resentment Reports
Big Question: Was Amitabh Bachchan Among the Targets of the Two Arrested Shooters?
UP Strategy: Congress Holds High-Level Meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge’s Residence
BJP Attack: Gaurav Bhatia Calls Hyderabad India Summit an “Anti-India” Event

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget