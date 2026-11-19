Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Panday recounted childhood dance performance for Hrithik Roshan.

She called him 'uncle' and performed his popular songs.

Her group performed 'Dhoom Machaale' and 'Crazy Kiya Re'.

Panday confessed Hrithik Roshan was her first childhood love.

Actress Ananya Panday has shared a funny childhood memory involving Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, revealing how her admiration for the actor once led her and her friends to put on an impromptu dance performance for him. Recalling the incident on Koffee With Karan, Ananya said she even addressed her childhood idol as ‘uncle’ before making him watch their performances of some of his popular songs. She also opened up about her long-standing admiration for the actor, describing him as her ‘first love’.

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Ananya Panday Recalls Performing ‘Dhoom Machaale’ For Hrithik Roshan

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ananya told host Karan Johar about an incident at a birthday party where she spotted Hrithik as he was preparing to leave. Unable to contain her excitement, she and her friends approached the actor, caught his hand and requested him to watch them perform.

Recalling what they told him, Ananya said, “Hrithik sir was there and he was leaving the party. We caught his hand and said, ‘Uncle, please, please, we want to show you Dhoom Machaale,’”

The group then performed the song three times before moving on to another popular Hrithik track, Crazy Kiya Re. Ananya jokingly suggested that the actor eventually had enough of their enthusiastic performance.

“Then he sat there and we did Dhoom Machaale for him three times. We did Crazy Kiya Re and I think by the end of it he was just like, ‘I can't see this anymore.’ So we just left performing,” she said.

Karan couldn't resist pointing out the amusing detail of her addressing the superstar as ‘uncle’. Ananya responded by revealing just how much she adored him as a child.

Ananya Pandey narrating how she stopped Hrithik Roshan at a birthday party as a kid just to tell him, “Uncle, I want to show you Dhoom Machale” 😭😭 THIS IS SO FUNNY. https://t.co/W8SiyvPMrg — r (@bekhayalime) November 18, 2026

“He was my first love, by the way,” she said. “My first word was Hrithik,” she added, before clarifying that she was being dramatic and that Hrithik wasn't actually her first word.

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Ananya Panday Says She Is Still Star-Struck By Hrithik

Ananya also recalled another encounter with the actor from her childhood, describing how she once spotted him at a birthday celebration and immediately called out his name.

“Once I went to this birthday party when I was very small, and I saw Hrithik. And I was like, ‘Hrithik!’ And my mom was just like, ‘Who’s star-struck child is this?’” she recalled.

The actress admitted that her excitement around the star hasn't faded even after growing up. “But I’m very star-struck. Till date,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Dhoom Machaale and Crazy Kiya Re are among Hrithik Roshan's popular dance numbers from the Dhoom and Dhoom 2 franchises, respectively.

Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her Bollywood debut a few years ago. She recently appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Shanaya Kapoor and businesswoman Ananya Birla.

(With inputs from IANS)