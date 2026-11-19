Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer's professor remark for Manish Goel led to a heated exchange between the two.

Argument sparked debate, Manish suffered an asthma attack.

Comedian Vir Das joined debate, sarcastically backing Qazi.

The Bigg Boss exchange generated significant social media reactions.

The ‘professor’ debate between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel on Bigg Boss 20 has become a talking point on social media, with comedian Vir Das now joining the conversation. The exchange, which began during a nominations task, left Manish visibly agitated and triggered another asthma attack inside the house.

Although Qazi later apologised following the heated exchange, Vir Das appeared to side with him, taking a sarcastic dig at Manish over the “professor” remark.

Vir Das Takes A Dig At Manish Goel

“Can I just say. You look like a professor,” Vir Das wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly backing Qazi’s remark about Manish.

Can I just say. You look like a professor. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 18, 2026

He also shared a video on Instagram reacting to the entire episode. The video opens to show Vir watching the argument between Qazi and Manish. As the segment appears to end, he is seen opening a bottle of alcohol, seemingly suggesting that the debate left him needing a drink.

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He captioned the video, “Only response.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

What Happened Between Qazi Touqeer And Manish Goel?

The argument erupted after Qazi called Manish a ‘professor’, a remark that visibly upset the latter. Reacting to it, Manish said, “I don't look like a professor; I am a good-looking guy, and I am an actor on Indian television. I have done 30 shows in 25 years.” Qazi defended his remark, maintaining that he had neither crossed any boundaries nor used abusive language or resorted to physical confrontation.

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Outside the nomination arena, Qazi and Manish engaged in the debate again after Qazi spotted Manish speaking to Young DSA over the “professor” remark.

Qazi said, “I look like a professor,” which triggered Manish again. They then engaged in a debate where Qazi repeatedly said, “You look like a professor”, and Manish denied it, saying, “I don’t.”

Social Media Reacts To The ‘Professor’ Row

The episode has sparked a wave of reactions online, with social media users jokingly saying that the professor they want is from Money Heist and finding humour in the entire exchange. Vir Das’s reaction only added fuel to the ongoing discussion.

One user commented, “Money Heist rejected draft.”

Another wrote, “Manish looks like a professor.”

“I have never laughed more,” read a third comment.

Another user wrote, “Qazi making sure he makes his point clear regarding professors... professors are good looking.”

A fifth user even shared a comparison between Manish and the Professor from Money Heist.