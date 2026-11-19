The debate began during a nominations task when Qazi Touqeer referred to Manish Goel as a 'professor'. This remark visibly agitated Manish, leading to a heated argument.
Vir Das Takes Qazi Touqeer’s Side In ‘Professor’ Row With Manish Goel, Shares Hilarious Video
Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel got into a heated exchange over the term “professor”, with Qazi later apologising for the remark.
- Qazi Touqeer's professor remark for Manish Goel led to a heated exchange between the two.
- Argument sparked debate, Manish suffered an asthma attack.
- Comedian Vir Das joined debate, sarcastically backing Qazi.
- The Bigg Boss exchange generated significant social media reactions.
The ‘professor’ debate between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel on Bigg Boss 20 has become a talking point on social media, with comedian Vir Das now joining the conversation. The exchange, which began during a nominations task, left Manish visibly agitated and triggered another asthma attack inside the house.
Although Qazi later apologised following the heated exchange, Vir Das appeared to side with him, taking a sarcastic dig at Manish over the “professor” remark.
Vir Das Takes A Dig At Manish Goel
“Can I just say. You look like a professor,” Vir Das wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly backing Qazi’s remark about Manish.
Can I just say. You look like a professor.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 18, 2026
He also shared a video on Instagram reacting to the entire episode. The video opens to show Vir watching the argument between Qazi and Manish. As the segment appears to end, he is seen opening a bottle of alcohol, seemingly suggesting that the debate left him needing a drink.
ALSO READ| Bollywood Actors May Get X-Category Security After Threats, Mumbai Police On Alert
He captioned the video, “Only response.”
View this post on Instagram
What Happened Between Qazi Touqeer And Manish Goel?
The argument erupted after Qazi called Manish a ‘professor’, a remark that visibly upset the latter. Reacting to it, Manish said, “I don't look like a professor; I am a good-looking guy, and I am an actor on Indian television. I have done 30 shows in 25 years.” Qazi defended his remark, maintaining that he had neither crossed any boundaries nor used abusive language or resorted to physical confrontation.
ALSO READ| Manish Goel Suffers Asthma Attack On ‘Bigg Boss 20’ After Qazi Touqeer Calls Him ‘Professor’; Recalls Suicide Attempt
Outside the nomination arena, Qazi and Manish engaged in the debate again after Qazi spotted Manish speaking to Young DSA over the “professor” remark.
Qazi said, “I look like a professor,” which triggered Manish again. They then engaged in a debate where Qazi repeatedly said, “You look like a professor”, and Manish denied it, saying, “I don’t.”
Social Media Reacts To The ‘Professor’ Row
The episode has sparked a wave of reactions online, with social media users jokingly saying that the professor they want is from Money Heist and finding humour in the entire exchange. Vir Das’s reaction only added fuel to the ongoing discussion.
One user commented, “Money Heist rejected draft.”
Another wrote, “Manish looks like a professor.”
“I have never laughed more,” read a third comment.
Another user wrote, “Qazi making sure he makes his point clear regarding professors... professors are good looking.”
A fifth user even shared a comparison between Manish and the Professor from Money Heist.
Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the debate between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel on Bigg Boss 20?
How did Manish Goel react to being called a 'professor'?
Manish Goel was visibly upset by the remark, stating he didn't look like a professor and was an actor. The agitation also triggered another asthma attack inside the house.
How did comedian Vir Das get involved in the 'professor' debate?
Vir Das joined the conversation by siding with Qazi Touqeer, posting a sarcastic remark on X. He also shared a video on Instagram reacting to the argument.
What was social media's reaction to the 'professor' row?
The episode sparked a wave of reactions online, with users finding humor in the exchange. Many joked about the situation, some comparing Manish to the Professor from Money Heist.